Iowa Supreme Court to Hear Oral Arguments in Historic Supreme Court Courtroom in the Iowa State Capitol

On Tuesday, October 8, the Iowa Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the Historic Supreme Court Courtroom in the Iowa State Capitol, 1007 E. Grand Avenue, Des Moines. The oral arguments are open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m.

Seating is limited. Attendees may enter the Capitol through the west and south public entrances. The west entrance will close at 7:15 p.m. The south entrance will remain open until after the oral arguments. The courtroom doors will open to the media at 6:15 p.m. for setup and will open to all other attendees at 6:30 p.m. There is no reserved seating. The oral arguments will be livestreamed on the Iowa Courts YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL6EU7W8kqDKnKPUzMdxr_g and there will be overflow seating to watch the livestream in rooms 15 and 19 in the Capitol Building.

The court will hear attorneys argue in the following case:

Kent Kasischke v. Summit Carbon Solutions, LLC, case number 23-1186 from Hardin County District Court

Case summary:

The Iowa District Court for Hardin County ordered that Kent Kasischke could not interfere with Summit Carbon Solutions’ entry upon his land for the purposes of surveying and examining the land to determine the direction or depth of its proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. Kasischke argues on appeal that Iowa Code section 479B.15, which gives pipeline companies the right to undertake land surveys and examinations, is facially unconstitutional under the Iowa and United States Constitutions. Kasischke also challenges the finding that Summit is a pipeline company as defined in section 479B.2 and argues that Summit is not entitled to injunctive relief under section 479B.15 .

Attorney briefs for Kent Kasischke v. Summit Carbon Solutions, LLC are posted on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-oral-argument-schedule/case/23-1186.

Note to Media: News media must be in the courtroom and setup by 6:30 p.m. to insure access to pooling and seating. News media personnel must be properly attired and wear identification stating the person’s name and media affiliation. Court rules apply regarding still cameras, video cameras, audio recording devices, and other electronic devices used during the oral arguments. Information on expanded media coverage is available on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/newsroom/expanded-news-media-coverage .

The Iowa Court Rules regarding cameras and other electronic devices in courtrooms are on the Iowa Legislature website at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/ACO/CR/LINC/09-30-2022.chapter.25.pdf.