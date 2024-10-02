Next Generation Sequencing Market Value Projected to Expand US$ 43.42 Billion, Growing at CAGR Of 20.3% Forecast By 2032

Next Generation Sequencing Market

The rising applications of next-generation sequencing in oncology, clinical diagnostics, and reproductive health drive the market growth.

Next-generation sequencing instruments have gained significant traction owing to their ability to provide accurate and reliable genetic information in clinical diagnosis. ” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The research study includes an analysis of the next-generation sequencing market trends, top players, application areas, segments, and market growth strategies.𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 8.24 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2023 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 43.42 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032. 𝐈𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 20.3% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2024 𝐭𝐨 2032.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭-𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠?Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is a new technology used for RNA or DNA sequencing. It can simultaneously analyze millions of DNA or RNA fragments to determine their nucleotide sequence. With next-generation sequencing, it’s possible to sequence an entire human genome in a single day. Also, the technology can help identify changes in specific genes or areas of the genome. Also, researchers can use NGS to understand the cause of diseases like cancer.

Next-generation sequencing is a powerful and cost-efficient method that's accessible to labs of all sizes. It has transformed the way researchers conduct genomic research, and provides critical biological insights more efficiently as compared to traditional methods. The technology is being widely used by healthcare institutions, academics, and biotech & pharma firms for genetic screening, drug discovery, and agricultural research, amongst other applications. The growing use of NGS in clinical and research applications propels the next-generation sequencing market demand.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬?• 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭-𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 43.42 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032, 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 20.3% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2024 𝐭𝐨 2032.• Researchers are using NGS for diagnostics/infectious diseases as it provides exceptional sensitivity with low error rates.• The next-generation sequencing market segmentation is primarily based on application, technology, product, end-use, and region.• The key regions covered in the research report are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭-𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬?• BGI• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.• DNASTAR, Inc.• Eurofins GATC Biotech GmbH• Genomatix GmbH• Illumina Inc.• Invitae Corporation• Oxford Nanopore Technologies• Perkin Elmer, Inc.• PierianDx• Qiagen• Roche Ltd.• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.are some of the next-generation sequencing market key players. These players focus on research and development in order to expand their product offerings. Also, they are undertaking a variety of strategic initiatives to enhance their global presence.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• In March 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of the Ion Torrent Genexus Dx Integrated Sequencer, a CE-IVD-marked next-generation sequencing (NGS) platform. The automated system is capable of providing results in a single day.• In February 2022, Invitae Corporation announced the introduction of LiquidPlex Dx and FusionPlex Dx in Europe. Compatible with Illumina's Next Generation Sequencing platforms for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) testing, these tools enable genomic profiling and companion diagnostics for solid tumor neoplasms.

Technological Improvements: Next-generation sequencing, which encompasses advanced techniques such as exome sequencing and targeted sequencing, has transformed genomics by enabling fast and cost-effective analysis of genetic material. Improvements in sequencing technologies is anticipated to drive the next-generation sequencing market growth.

Increasing Utilization: NGS is being increasingly used by pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies for various applications, including the identification of genetic mutations and the development of targeted therapies. It provides a detailed view of the genetic underpinning of diseases, enabling the development of more effective and personalized treatment plans.Growing Applications: The growing use of NGS in clinical and research applications such as oncology, reproductive health, infectious disease management, and clinical diagnostics propels the demand for the sequencing technology.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝?North America: North America held the largest next-generation sequencing market share in 2023. The regional market growth is primarily fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and the presence of a well-established infrastructure. Also, government funding for genomic research drives the adoption of next-generation sequencing technologies in the region.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032. This is due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and increased investments in research and development activities. Besides, the presence of key players in the region is also expected to drive the regional market demand.

By Application Outlook
• Drug Discovery/Personalized Medicine
• Genetic Screening
• Diagnostics/Infectious Diseases
• Agricultural & Animal Research
• Others

By Technology Outlook
• Whole Genome Sequencing
• Targeted Sequencing & Re-sequencing
• Whole Exome Sequencing
• RNA Sequencing
• Chip Sequencing
• De Novo Sequencing
• Methyl Sequencing

By Product Outlook
• Instruments
• Reagents & Consumables
• Services

By End-Use Outlook
• Healthcare Institutions
• Academics
• Biotech & Pharma Firms
• Others

By Regional Outlook
• North America
o US
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Italy
o Spain
o Netherlands
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Malaysia
o South Korea
o Indonesia
o Australia
o Vietnam
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Israel
o South Africa
o Rest of the Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
o Mexico
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company.

