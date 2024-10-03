Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentist on Halloween Candy

Fox News Digital spoke with Kevin Sands, DDS – a Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist – about the best and worst Halloween candies for oral health.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In addition to his work in aesthetic and reconstructive dentistry, Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist Kevin Sands, DDS has developed extensive expertise in comprehensive oral health throughout his career. As such, Dr. Sands is frequently interviewed by major publications on a wide range of dental topics, spanning from cosmetic procedures to nutrition-related concerns.In an October 2023 article by Fox News Digital (1), Dr. Sands shares his expert opinion on the worst – Halloween candies for oral health. He highlights how certain candies, like sticky or sour ones, can lead to tooth decay and enamel damage. Dr. Sands also offers recommendations on better candy choices and tips for maintaining dental hygiene during the Halloween season. The interview was quoted heavily in this piece by The New York Post (2).As Halloween 2024 approaches, Dr. Sands encourages patients to be mindful of the treats they (as well as their children) consume. He emphasizes that maintaining excellent oral hygiene is essential not just on Halloween, but every day, as dental wellness plays a crucial role in overall health.(1) Fox News Digital: These Halloween candies are the worst for your teeth, according to a dentist(2) The New York Post: Dentist reveals the Halloween candies that wreak horror on your teethAbout Kevin B. Sands, DDSKevin Sands, DDS graduated from the USC School of Dentistry and the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies. Since completing his training, he has achieved international recognition for his cosmetic dentistry services, from reconstructive procedures to the placement of top quality porcelain veneers . At two luxury offices in Beverly Hills and Dubai, Dr. Sands treats a plethora of patients, including celebrities like Kim Kardashian and JoJo Siwa. His professional affiliations include the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) and American Dental Association (ADA). Dr. Sands is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Sands, visit beverlyhillscosmeticdentist.com, porcelainveneersinbeverlyhills.com, facebook.com/cosmeticdentistbeverlyhills, and @drkevinsands on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.beverlyhillscosmeticdentist.com/news-room/beverly-hills-cosmetic-dentist-on-halloween-candy/ ###Kevin B. Sands, DDS414 North Camden Drive, Suite #940Beverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 273-0111Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.