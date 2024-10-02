EGLE wins national music video contest promoting radon testing and awareness

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has won a national music video contest promoting radon testing and awareness.

EGLE staffers Jay Paquette, Katrina Robinson, Ben Lowen and Eileen Boekestein (l to r) in parody music video.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that you cannot see, smell, or taste. There are no short-term side effects that could cause alarm or warn of its presence. Long-term exposure to radon increases the risk of developing lung cancer, which accounts for more deaths in both men and women than any other form of cancer in the United States.

Sponsored by the Indoor Environments Association (IEA), the contest’s goal was to promote radon testing and awareness through creative, parody music videos no more than three minutes long. The winning video was announced at the IEA’s symposium held in Orlando, Fla., last month.

“Viewers of the video can learn about the basics of radon with parody music video to Sabrina Carpenter's hit song ‘Please, Please, Please,’” notes Katrina Robinson, EGLE’s media production specialist.

In addition to Robinson, the video features EGLE staffers Eileen Boekestein, Jay Paquette, and Ben Lowen.

The video came together quickly with a brainstorming session, Robinson said.

“We had a lot of fun, and we are excited that our hard work was rewarded with such important recognition,” said recounted. “We hope this message sticks with viewers and they are reminded to get that radon test done every time they hear Sabrina on the radio.”

In announcing EGLE’s video as the award winner, IEA Executive Director Diane Swecker said, “The video was creative, humorous and included valuable radon awareness information.”

The Indoor Environments Association is a nonprofit, professional organization of members who are dedicated to the highest standard of excellence and ethical performance of hazard identification and abatement of radon, chemical vapor intrusion, and other contaminants of concern in the built environment.

For more information on EGLE’s radon program, check out EGLE’s radon web page.