West Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Medical Services Hosts Successful Pediatric EMS Symposium

The West Virginia Department of Health is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the West Virginia EMS for Children Pediatric Symposium, which took place from September 30 to October 2, 2024, at the Boy Scouts of America’s Summit Bechtel Reserve in Mount Hope. This event aimed to enhance emergency medical care for West Virginia’s youngest residents, ensuring that pediatric patients receive the highest standard of care in critical situations.

The symposium gathered emergency medical services (EMS) professionals from across the state for an extensive program that included workshops, keynote presentations, and interactive sessions. Participants engaged in hands-on exercises designed to improve their skills and knowledge in pediatric emergency care, reinforcing the importance of readiness and responsiveness in high-pressure scenarios.

A critical focus of this year's symposium was the mental health support for EMS professionals. Recognizing the emotional toll of their work, the event included discussions on mental health resilience, highlighting West Virginia’s recent initiatives to secure additional resources for first responders. These discussions were crucial in acknowledging that the well-being of those who care for children is essential to delivering quality care.

“Our commitment to West Virginia’s youngest residents is at the heart of this symposium,” said Secretary Sherri Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP. “By equipping our EMS professionals with advanced training and mental health support, we are ensuring that our children receive the exceptional care they deserve during emergencies.”

OEMS Director Joseph Ratliff emphasized the significance of addressing both pediatric care and the mental health of first responders. “This event is a vital step in enhancing our capability to care for pediatric patients while also supporting the mental health of our first responders. It’s essential that we provide our EMS teams with the tools they need to perform their duties effectively and compassionately.”

The symposium featured specialized sessions focusing on both pediatric emergency care and mental health resilience for EMS personnel, fostering a collaborative environment for learning and growth.



