PHILIPPINES, October 2 - Press Release

October 2, 2024 Tolentino urges DOT: map out transition fund, mechanism to sustain Sulu tourism following its exclusion from BARMM Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino urged the Department of Tourism (DOT) to map out a transition fund and mechanism that would sustain tourism promotion in Sulu for the remainder of the year, and facilitate the province's transition to the Zamboanga Peninsula Region (Region IX) beginning with next year's budget. The proposal was raised by the senator at the finance sub-committee hearing on the proposed funding allocation in 2025 for DOT and its attached agencies held Wednesday. Tolentino has consistently drummed up the need to put together a Sulu Transition Fund at the budget hearings of various government agencies, following the Supreme Court's ruling that excluded the province from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). "Because of its separation from the BARMM, effective September 10, if I'm not mistaken, this was extended to September 15, all tourism employees based in Sulu under the Ministry of Trade, Investment, and Tourism will now be out of employment, projects discontinued, offices closed," the senator stressed. Responding to Tolentino, DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said that a technical working group has been formed within the agency for the purpose, citing a recent precedent - the creation of the Negros Island Region (NIR), which necessitated similar adjustments. "Majority Leader, perhaps we can look to precedent in terms of what the DOT has done in terms of jurisdictional shifts. So, recently, as you know, the NIR was created, the effect of which was to separate certain provinces and compound them into NIR, including Siquijor," Frasco pointed out. "And so what the DOT has done is to issue a department order to form a technical working group to ensure that there is a proper transition to address displacements, and that services are not hindered," she added. Frasco likewise assured Tolentino that tourism development for Sulu is well within the plans of the Marcos administration, which she said fully recognizes the province's potential, being an emerging tourism destination. "Sana po sa pag-finetune natin ng budget, huwag po natin makalimutan ang lalawigan ng Sulu. Kasi hindi lang sila bahagi ng tourism and culture, but they deserve to be a part of the greater pie in terms of national budgetary allocation," Tolentino said. In addition, the senator asked the agency to integrate tourism plans for Tawi-Tawi, while noting that the Upper Chamber recently passed Senate Bill No. 1616, which declared a special working holiday in the province to be known as 'Sheikh Karim'ul Makhdum Day.' This measure, he noted, has special significance in promoting Muslim Filipino traditions and culture, as the special holiday also marks the establishment of the very first mosque in the country. Tolentino sa DOT: maglatag ng transition fund at mekanismo para sa turismo ng Sulu matapos ang pagkakahiwalay nito sa BARMM Nanawagan si Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino sa Department of Tourism (DOT) na maglatag ng transition fund at mekanismo para sa promosyon ng turismo sa Sulu sa nalalabing bahagi ng taon, gayundin ang paglilipat ng probinsya sa hurisdiksyon ng Zamboanga Peninsula Region (Region IX), magmula sa panukalang badyet sa susunod na taon. Ito ang binigyang tuon ng senador sa pagdinig ng finance sub-committee sa panukalang badyet para sa DOT at mga ahensya nito para sa taong 2025. Magugunita na si Tolentino ang pirming nangalampag sa pamahalaan para lumikha ng Sulu Transition Fund sa iba't ibang departamento ng gobyerno. Ito'y matapos ibaba ng Korte Supremo ang pag-uutos nito na naghihiwalay sa probinsya mula sa Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). "Matapos ang pagkakatanggal ng Sulu sa BARMM noong Setyembre 10, na sa aking pagkakaalam ay pinalawig hanggang Setyembre 15, lahat ng tourism employees na nakabase sa Sulu sa ilalim ng Ministry of Trade, Investment, and Tourism ay mawawalan na ng empleyo. Hihinto na rin ang mga proyekto at isasara naman ang mga opisina," paliwanag nya. Bilang tugon kay Tolentino, ibinahagi ni DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco na bumuo na ang ahensya ng isang technical working group. Binanggit din nito ang isang kahalintulad na kaso noong buuin ang Negros Island Region (NIR). Bilang dagdag, siniguro pa ni Frasco na nakapaloob sa mga plano ng pamahalaan ang tourism development para sa Sulu, na aniya'y kinikilala ng administrasyon bilang isang 'emerging tourism destination.' "Sana po sa pag-finetune natin ng budget, huwag po natin makalimutan ang lalawigan ng Sulu kasi hindi lang sila bahagi ng tourism and culture, but they deserve to be a part of the greater pie in terms of national budgetary allocation," saad ni Tolentino. Hinimok ng senador na pagtuunan din ng DOT ang lalawigan ng Tawi-Tawi, lalo na't kakapasa pa lang sa Senado ng panukala para ideklara ang 'Sheikh Karim'ul Makhdum Day' sa naturang lalawigan. Pagdidiin ng senador, malaki ang maiaambag ng panukala sa promosyon ng tradisyon at kultura ng mga kapatid na Muslim, dahil kinikilala rin nito ang pagkakatatag sa pinakaunang mosque sa kasaysayan ng bansa.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.