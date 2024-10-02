ADIPEC 2024 to focus on AI and finance as industries unite to accelerate energy transition

ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference ADIPEC Ministerial Panel ADIPEC Concourse

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --• Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, ADIPEC 2024 will take place in Abu Dhabi on 4-7 November• Landmark 40th edition will include the inaugural Energy^ai (Energy to the power of AI) by ADNOC exhibition, Energy^ai (Energy to the power of AI) Conference, and AI-focused Leadership Roundtables to explore critical relationship between energy and AI• Three new conferences to feature new voices from finance, technology, youth and the Global South to help shape a more sustainable and inclusive energy futureADIPEC, the world’s largest energy event, has announced that this year’s landmark 40th edition will bring the global energy industry together to explore the key role of artificial intelligence (AI) and finance in accelerating the global energy transition. It will also include three new conferences with new voices from finance, technology, youth and the Global South to help shape a more sustainable and inclusive energy future.Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and hosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC 2024 will take place in Abu Dhabi on 4-7 November 2024. Over 184,000-plus attendees are expected, with more than 1,800 leading innovators, experts and visionaries from energy, AI and other technologies to speak at the expanded conference.Tayba Al Hashemi, Chair of ADIPEC 2024 and CEO of ADNOC Offshore, said: “AI needs energy and energy needs AI. This AI-energy nexus will be a major focus of ADIPEC’s milestone 40th edition. Bringing global leaders and innovators together, we will discuss AI's potential to transform economies and industries, particularly its role in accelerating a just, orderly and equitable energy transition."The ADIPEC Strategic Conference agenda convenes some of the world’s most influential voices to explore how technological innovation can fast-track the energy transition while highlighting the importance of cross-sector partnerships for decarbonisation.Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, said: “Marking 40 years since its inception, ADIPEC 2024 will be the most ambitious edition yet. The international community and global energy ecosystem will unite there around the need for decisive action to secure net zero. Featuring innovative technologies, valuable insights and influential voices, the event will deliver a renewed global commitment to creating a secure, equitable and sustainable energy future for all.”Attendees at ADIPEC’s new Digitalisation and Technology Conference will learn how next-generation technologies, including AI, can unlock decarbonisation and efficiency opportunities presented by Industry 4.0. The agenda will showcase progress in new materials, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), while also addressing how technologies can be scaled up in a sustainable and equitable manner.ADNOC will launch an inaugural exhibition called Energy^ai (Energy to the power of AI), which highlights the impact AI can have on the energy value chain, while also revealing AI’s impending demand on global energy systems. Within Energy^ai (Energy to the power of AI), an AI Conference will gather leaders from the energy, technology and government sectors to develop a strategic roadmap for integrating AI into the energy landscape.The Finance and Investment Conference is another addition to ADIPEC 2024. This conference gives leaders from government, finance and energy a platform to discuss the disparity between capital flows and the investment necessary for a fair and equitable transition. The new Voices of Tomorrow Conference aims to connect the Global North and South, giving future leaders a voice in an inclusive future.The ADIPEC Leadership Roundtables will also include a focus on AI. The exclusive, invitation-only closed-door discussions will explore the critical relationship between AI and energy, focusing on how AI can accelerate the development of a future-ready energy system.Complementing the 10 conferences at the event, the ADIPEC Exhibition will span 16 halls and bring more than 2,200 exhibitors from the full spectrum of the global energy ecosystem together to showcase the latest breakthroughs shaping the future of energy. This includes 54 NOCs, IOCs, NECs and IECs, 30 dedicated country pavilions and four specialised industry areas focused on decarbonisation, digitalisation, maritime and logistics and AI.-ENDS-About ADIPECUnder the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and hosted by ADNOC in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on 4-7 November 2024, ADIPEC is the world’s largest energy conference and exhibition.Building on 40 years of energy leadership, ADIPEC 2024 will enable innovation and accelerate action, exploring the intersection of energy and AI to drive the transition and deliver global impact.The ADIPEC Conferences will comprise of 10 conferences and 370+ conference sessions, featuring 1,800+ speakers, including ministers, CEOs, academics, energy experts and youth. These diverse voices will be invited to consider how collaborative energy innovation can empower lives and drive global prosperity.The ADIPEC Exhibition, spanning 16 halls, will feature 2,200+ exhibitors including 54 NOCs, IOCs, NECs and IECs, 30 country pavilions, and four specialised industry areas focused on decarbonisation, digitalisation, maritime and logistics, and AI. For more information, visit www.adipec.com For media inquiries, please contact: media@adipec.com

