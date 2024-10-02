Dr. Robin Gehrmann Has Been Reviewed And Approved By NJ Top Docs for 2024

Dr. Robin Gehrmann

Dr. Robin Gehrmann of Collegiate Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Institute, LLC has been approved as NJ Top Doctor for 2024.

My goal is to treat each patient as an individual, not an ‘injury’. ” — Dr. Robin M. Gehrmann

MADISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Robin M. Gehrmann based on merit for 2024. Dr. Gehrmann practices at the Collegiate Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Institute, LLC, in Madison, New Jersey, where he treats a variety of orthopedic conditions.Board certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery, Dr. Gehrmann is fellowship-trained in Sports Medicine. He specializes in advanced surgical procedures such as Minimally Invasive Arthroscopic Surgery, Adult and Pediatric Ligament Reconstruction, Cartilage Transplantation, and Complex Shoulder and Knee Reconstruction.In addition to surgery, Dr. Gehrmann offers non-operative treatments like Radial Shockwave Therapy and Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Injections for shoulder, elbow, knee, and ankle conditions. This approach allows for tailored care based on individual patient needs.Dr. Gehrmann works with athletes of all ages, from youth competitors to weekend sports enthusiasts. He serves as Head Team Physician for Rutgers/Newark Athletic Teams and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center, New Jersey Medical School, and Harrison EndoSurgical Center.“My goal is to treat each patient as an individual, not an ‘injury’. I integrate patient age, and activity level with their personal expectations. My stress is on patient education so that together we can arrive at the best treatment plan for their lifestyle,” says Dr. Gehrmann.Additionally, Dr. Gehrmann is a Master Instructor with the Arthroscopy Association of North America, teaching advanced techniques to fellow surgeons. He has published work in the field, focusing on ligament reconstruction, tendon repair, and cartilage transplantation.For more information on Dr. Robin Gehrmann, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/dr-robin-gehrmann ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

