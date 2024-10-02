Disappointment Mounts Over Further Delays to Welsh Wind Farms, as Industry Urges Swift Action to Unlock Investment

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RenewableUK Cymru is calling on the Welsh Government to take urgent action to expedite decision-making, following news that three onshore wind farms with a combined capacity of over 200MW have been delayed yet again.These projects, capable of powering 170,000 households annually, are critical to delivering clean, green energy for Wales and the Welsh Government’s net zero targets. Alongside the environmental benefits, these projects will bring significant investment into our communities, including more than £1 million annually in community benefit funds to local areas in the South Wales valleys and Mid Wales.Wind energy represents a game-changing economic opportunity for Wales. It has the potential to build a more resilient energy system, protect households from the volatile price-hikes in their energy bills, create thousands of high-quality jobs, and stimulate economic growth and investment across the country.Wales’ new First Minister, Eluned Morgan, has pledged to prioritise green jobs and economic growth, committing to "turbo-charge" the slow consenting process that has hampered projects in Wales. Industry is solution focused and ready to work closely with government to achieve our shared ambitions for Wales.One project, EDF Renewables UK's Garn Fach Wind Farm in Powys, has been awaiting a decision for more than two years, even though Developments of National Significance (DNS) in Wales are supposed to be determined within 10 months.Data shows fewer than 20% of submissions under the DNS regime are approved on time. This slow process is having real consequences—without timely planning decisions, Welsh projects are at a disadvantage in securing vital funding through the UK Government’s clean energy auctions (Contracts for Difference), which provide financial certainty for developers. In the latest auction, Welsh projects secured less than 2% of the UK total.Jess Hooper, Director of RenewableUK Cymru, said:“The renewable energy industry is ready to overcome barriers to consenting onshore wind in Wales and is ready to work with the new Welsh Government to drive green economic growth.“We want projects to invest here, to train and employ local people, build thriving supply chains, and bring widespread benefits to communities and nature restoration initiatives.“Delays send the wrong message, suggesting Wales is not an attractive place for development. Without timely action there is a real risk that Wales will miss this investment opportunity and fall behind in the UK’s race to meet the 2030 clean power target."Notes to Editors:RenewableUK Cymru is the voice of the renewable energy industry in Wales. We are a regional office of RenewableUK, the UK’s leading renewable energy trade association.

