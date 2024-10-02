American Marketing Association Releases Season 3 of Marketing / And Podcast

Hosted by AMA CEO, Bennie F. Johnson New season explores executive leadership conversations with CMOs

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Marketing Association (AMA) is thrilled to unveil Season 3 of its podcast, Marketing / And, hosted by AMA's CEO, Bennie F. Johnson. Building on the success of previous seasons, podcast host Bennie F. Johnson, sits down with an impressive lineup of fellow CEO's, Chief Marketing Officers, industry professionals, and creative minds to discuss their unique career paths and the future of marketing. They give us insights to their own experience of pushing boundaries, fostering creativity, and driving meaningful change within their organizations.Marketing / And season 3 has an intentional focus on the contemporary Chief Marketing Officer experience. We explore the intersection of influencer marketing and entrepreneurial facets, human connection, and understanding the value of marketing. Our guests touch on brand strategy, team leadership, global marketing and many more topics that are shaping the industry today."The highlight of the season was the narrative each leader brought to the table. Beyond sharing invaluable marketing strategies, our guests offered personal insights that have illuminated their individual journeys and that paths that led them to marketing," said AMA CEO and podcast host, Bennie F. Johnson. "I'm excited for our listeners to find inspiration in these episodes as well as see reflections of their own possible journeys."Season 3 guests:* Dan Csont, Chief Marketing Officer of Corpay, The strategy of brand, why brand is more than the logo, and understanding the company business.* Radhika Duggal, Chief Marketing Officer of Major League Soccer, Enabling your team, the value of a thank you, and saying yes.* Alex Morrison, Chief Marketing Officer of Pearpop, Being a creator first community, entrepreneurial spaces, and the value of simplicity.* Leah Chandler, Chief Marketing Officer of Discover Puerto Rico, Finding connective threads, understanding perceptions, and how tourism can change lives.* Clemence Sop, Head of Marketing Innovation at InterSystems, Finding opportunities in the pain points, knowing that innovation is about trying, and understanding the art of persuasion.* Krenda Frushour, Senior Director International at Blistex Inc., Value of the professional community, learning from partners in the global space, and understanding emotional connections with customers.* Erin Levzow, CMO and the Growth Advisor for Batch & Box, Why we need to build experiences and human connections, the integration of emotional intelligence and technology, and why leaning into guilty pleasures is a good idea.* Robert Rose, founder and Chief Strategy Officer of The Content Advisory, On being a marketing fanboy, the evolution of content marketing, and why we need to focus on delivering value.AMA's Marketing / And is available on AMA.org , Apple, Spotify, Simplecast, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.About the American Marketing Association (AMA)As the leading global professional marketing association, the AMA is the essential community for marketers. From students and practitioners to executives and academics, we aim to elevate the profession, deepen knowledge, and make a lasting impact. The AMA is home to five premiere scholarly journals including: Journal of Marketing, Journal of Marketing Research, Journal of Public Policy and Marketing, Journal of International Marketing, and Journal of Interactive Marketing. Our industry-leading training events and conferences define future forward practices, while our professional development and PCMprofessional certification advance knowledge. With 70 chapters and a presence on 350 college campuses across North America, the AMA fosters a vibrant community of marketers. The association's philanthropic arm, the AMA's Foundation, is inspiring a more diverse industry and ensuring marketing research impacts public good.AMA views marketing as the activity, set of institutions, and processes for creating, communicating, delivering, and exchanging offerings that have value for customers, clients, partners, and society at large.

