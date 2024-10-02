Boyles Floor And Window Designs Announces A Grand Re-Opening Celebration And Support For Charity Empowered Voices

West Chester, PA – Boyles Floor and Window Designs, the trusted partner in transforming homes with a range of flooring options and window treatments, is excited to announce a grand re-opening of Boyles Flooring with support for charity Empowered Voices.

The grand re-opening will unveil a newly expanded and renovated showroom under the new ownership, as well as support a meaningful charitable cause to raise awareness for Autism. 5% of all proceeds from the event will be donated to Empowered Voices.

For 75 years, Boyles Floor and Window Designs have cultivated a family atmosphere with friendly salespeople, expert installers, superior product variety, and fair pricing. The company provides window treatments and a variety of flooring including high-quality carpet, laminate, vinyl, tile, rugs, eco-friendly options, and hardwood flooring west chester pa.

“Our personal service makes the difference,” said a spokesperson for Boyles Floor and Window Designs. “From the start of your project right up until its completion, you’ll work with a dedicated design representative. He or she will be able to offer expert advice and recommendations on flooring and window treatments for every room in your home while listening to your ideas, concerns, and needs. You can also have peace of mind with free in-home estimates, professional installations, and more.”

The grand re-opening celebrates achievement and looks forward to the future by remaining a leader in bringing quality products and personal service to the community and adopting a new owner, Zac Mento, who brings 30 years of flooring experience with him.

The grand re-opening will be held on October 5th, 2024 at Boyles Flooring, West Chester, PA from 9am until 3pm. Attendees can expect delicious meals from food trucks, a talented live band, special giveaways, exclusive discounts, and opportunities to meet the new owner of Boyles Floor and Window Designs, Zac Mento, and CEO and Co-founder of Empowered Voices, Mimi Todd.

Discounts available to attendees include 20% off select window treatments, 20% to 30% off select flooring, and a whopping 50% off overstocked items. Homeowners in West Chester, Pennsylvania looking for flooring store near me or window treatments near me can grab a great bargain at the event. 5% of all proceeds from the event will be donated to Empowered Voices to support Autism awareness initiatives.

The announcement of the Boyles Floor and Window Designs grand re-opening after 75 years of business is a testament to their exceptional customer service, innovative design solutions, and unmatched craftsmanship. The newly expanded and renovated showroom is a fresh leap into the new era of ownership and future opportunities, whilst continuing the legacy of excellence by maintaining the highest standards in quality and service, ensuring every customer feels valued and every project exceeds expectations.

Boyles Floor and Window Designs invites the public to visit the newly expanded showroom, take advantage of the exclusive discounts, enjoy the entertainment, and support a meaningful cause by attending the event. It’s an event that cannot be missed.

