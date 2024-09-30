Štucin at informal videoconference of EU Foreign Ministers on Lebanon

SLOVENIA, September 30 - State Secretary Marko Štucin participated in an extraordinary informal videoconference of EU Foreign Ministers, convened by Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, to discuss the escalating situation in Lebanon following the intensified conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.