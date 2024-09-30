Submit Release
Štucin at informal videoconference of EU Foreign Ministers on Lebanon

SLOVENIA, September 30 - State Secretary Marko Štucin participated in an extraordinary informal videoconference of EU Foreign Ministers, convened by Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, to discuss the escalating situation in Lebanon following the intensified conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

