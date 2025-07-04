Submit Release
Long-Term Care – The Third Pillar of Social Security

SLOVENIA, July 4 - In the latest episode of the GOVSI government podcast, produced by the Slovenian Government Communication Office, host Petra Prešeren Golob speaks with the Minister for a Solidary Future, Simon Maljevac, about the long-term care system – now established as the third fundamental pillar of social security, alongside pension and health insurance.

