Long-Term Care – The Third Pillar of Social Security

SLOVENIA, July 4 - In the latest episode of the GOVSI government podcast, produced by the Slovenian Government Communication Office, host Petra Prešeren Golob speaks with the Minister for a Solidary Future, Simon Maljevac, about the long-term care system – now established as the third fundamental pillar of social security, alongside pension and health insurance.

