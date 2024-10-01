Submit Release
Senate Resolution 344 Printer's Number 1919

PENNSYLVANIA, October 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1919

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

344

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY BREWSTER, SAVAL, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, VOGEL,

COSTA, HAYWOOD, MASTRIANO, ROBINSON, STREET, CAPPELLETTI AND

DUSH, SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing September 22, 2024, as "World Rhino Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Since 2011, "World Rhino Day" is celebrated

internationally on September 22; and

WHEREAS, "World Rhino Day" is a day of awareness for all five

rhino species and the work being done to save them from

extinction; and

WHEREAS, This day provides the opportunity for organizations,

zoos and members of the public to celebrate rhinos and the work

being done to save this species; and

WHEREAS, Poaching is the greatest threat to all five rhino

species; and

WHEREAS, The price per ounce of rhino horn is worth more than

gold or diamonds; and

WHEREAS, Poaching is often carried out by terrorist

organizations; and

WHEREAS, The horns are sold for $65,000 per kilogram on the

