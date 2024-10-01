Senate Resolution 344 Printer's Number 1919

PENNSYLVANIA, October 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1919

Recognizing September 22, 2024, as "World Rhino Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Since 2011, "World Rhino Day" is celebrated

internationally on September 22; and

WHEREAS, "World Rhino Day" is a day of awareness for all five

rhino species and the work being done to save them from

extinction; and

WHEREAS, This day provides the opportunity for organizations,

zoos and members of the public to celebrate rhinos and the work

being done to save this species; and

WHEREAS, Poaching is the greatest threat to all five rhino

species; and

WHEREAS, The price per ounce of rhino horn is worth more than

gold or diamonds; and

WHEREAS, Poaching is often carried out by terrorist

organizations; and

WHEREAS, The horns are sold for $65,000 per kilogram on the

