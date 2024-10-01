Senate Resolution 344 Printer's Number 1919
PENNSYLVANIA, October 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1919
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
344
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY BREWSTER, SAVAL, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, VOGEL,
COSTA, HAYWOOD, MASTRIANO, ROBINSON, STREET, CAPPELLETTI AND
DUSH, SEPTEMBER 30, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 30, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing September 22, 2024, as "World Rhino Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Since 2011, "World Rhino Day" is celebrated
internationally on September 22; and
WHEREAS, "World Rhino Day" is a day of awareness for all five
rhino species and the work being done to save them from
extinction; and
WHEREAS, This day provides the opportunity for organizations,
zoos and members of the public to celebrate rhinos and the work
being done to save this species; and
WHEREAS, Poaching is the greatest threat to all five rhino
species; and
WHEREAS, The price per ounce of rhino horn is worth more than
gold or diamonds; and
WHEREAS, Poaching is often carried out by terrorist
organizations; and
WHEREAS, The horns are sold for $65,000 per kilogram on the
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
