Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Names Veteran State Official to Labor Relations Board

KE KIAʻĀINA GOVERNOR GREEN NAMES VETERAN STATE OFFICIAL TO LABOR RELATIONS BOARD

Welcomes New State Adjutant General and Deputy Adjutant General

October 1, 2024

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., is pleased to appoint Dwight Takamine, a former state legislator, Department of Labor and Industrial Relations director and lawyer, to the Hawaiʻi Labor Relations Board. Takamine will succeed Marcus Oshiro, who was first appointed to the board in 2017 and has served with distinction, most recently as the chairperson of this critical entity. Takamine will serve in an interim capacity until he is confirmed by the state Senate.

Dwight Takamine served as a state House Representative from 1984 to 2007 and as a state Senator from 2008 until 2010. He began his legal career in Honolulu before opening a law office in Hilo, where he took over his father’s seat in the House of Representatives. Throughout his legislative career, his key leadership positions included chairing the Finance Committee, and he was involved in various local initiatives aimed at revitalizing education and economic development. In 2010, Dwight was appointed Director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, a post he served with dedication for several years.

“Dwight’s advocacy in labor law and commitment to Hawaii’s residents makes him an excellent choice for this position and we are honored to have him join us,” Governor Green said.

Also today, incoming Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, was promoted to Major General by Governor Green. The Governor then conducted a Transfer of Authority ceremony between outgoing Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara and the newly promoted Maj. Gen. Logan.

As TAG, Maj. Gen. Logan will serve as the Commander of the Hawaiʻi National Guard and Director of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency. He will be responsible for daily operations and oversee approximately 5,600 Army and Air National Guard servicemembers, which includes approximately 2,100 full-time federal and state employees. Maj. Gen. Logan’s appointment as TAG requires Hawaiʻi state Senate confirmation.

“Maj. Gen. Logan, as a combat veteran, served in Afghanistan, he has been the Deputy Adjutant General since Dec. 2019 and Commander of the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard since Oct. 2021. He has developed an admirable track record including his recent dual status commander of the Hawaiʻi National Guard’s Joint Task Force 50, which was activated in response to the 2023 Maui wildfire disaster,” Governor Green said.

Governor Green announced earlier this month, the advancement of Brig. Gen. Phillip L. Mallory as the next Deputy Adjutant General (DAG) for the state of Hawaiʻi, Department of Defense. Mallory previously served as commander of the 154th Wing, Hawaiʻi Air National Guard (HIANG) which operates out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

“Brig. Gen. Mallory is a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate and very accomplished F-22 “Raptor” fighter pilot, who will bring a passion for service to the position — to serve our state and the servicemembers of the Hawaiʻi National Guard,” said Governor Green.

It was announced in May that Gen. Hara would step down as TAG today, with his Nov. 1 retirement date to mark the end of his 40 years of military service.

“Throughout his entire career, Maj. Gen. Hara led by example, providing a steady hand through some of the most challenging times in the history of our state and nation. I can say with confidence that the state of Hawaiʻi is better because of Maj. Gen. Hara’s dedicated service, commitment and sacrifices. I wish him all the best in retirement,” said Governor Green. “With that said, I could not be more thrilled that he is leaving the Hawaiʻi National Guard under the exceptional leadership of Brig. Gen. Stephen Logan. He is a key component of the Hawaiʻi National Guard’s success and his appointment as Adjutant General marks another historic milestone in a storied military career.”

