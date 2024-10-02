Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 03, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 03, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Clinton Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Cuyahoga Paul D. White School of Excellence

7/1/2018 TO 11/16/2019 Financial Audit Broadway Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit FFR

City of Brecksville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Darke City of Greenville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Fayette Marion Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Franklin Bexley Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Fulton Fulton County Visitors Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Greene Village of Bowersville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Hamilton Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Harrison Rumley Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Jefferson Jefferson County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Highland Union Cemetery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Meigs Letart Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Mercer Village of Fort Recovery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Montgomery City of Union

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Noble Noble County Health Department

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Richland Richland County Transit Board

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ross Union-Scioto Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Summit Summit Area Regional Council of Governments

3/28/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Tuscarawas Claymont Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Tuscarawas County Health Department

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Williams St. Joseph Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Wood North Baltimore Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Perrysburg Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Wyandot Wyandot County District Board of Health

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

