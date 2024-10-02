Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 03, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 03, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Clinton
|Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga
|Paul D. White School of Excellence
7/1/2018 TO 11/16/2019
|Financial Audit
|Broadway Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|City of Brecksville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Darke
|City of Greenville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fayette
|Marion Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|Bexley Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|Fulton County Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Greene
|Village of Bowersville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Hamilton
|Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Harrison
|Rumley Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Jefferson
|Jefferson County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Highland Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Meigs
|Letart Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mercer
|Village of Fort Recovery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Montgomery
|City of Union
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Noble
|Noble County Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Richland
|Richland County Transit Board
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ross
|Union-Scioto Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|SERS Examination
|Summit
|Summit Area Regional Council of Governments
3/28/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Tuscarawas
|Claymont Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Tuscarawas County Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Williams
|St. Joseph Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Wood
|North Baltimore Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Perrysburg Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Wyandot
|Wyandot County District Board of Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
