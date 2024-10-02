Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,919 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 03, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 03, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Clinton Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga Paul D. White School of Excellence
7/1/2018 TO 11/16/2019		 Financial Audit
Broadway Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
City of Brecksville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Darke City of Greenville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Fayette Marion Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Franklin Bexley Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton Fulton County Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Greene Village of Bowersville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Hamilton Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Harrison Rumley Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Jefferson Jefferson County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Highland Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Meigs Letart Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Mercer Village of Fort Recovery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Montgomery City of Union
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Noble Noble County Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Richland Richland County Transit Board
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ross Union-Scioto Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 SERS Examination
Summit Summit Area Regional Council of Governments
3/28/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Tuscarawas Claymont Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Tuscarawas County Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Williams St. Joseph Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Wood North Baltimore Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Perrysburg Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Wyandot Wyandot County District Board of Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 03, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more