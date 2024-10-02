ADB Approves Project to Enhance Tourism in India

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (2 October 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $162 million loan to support sustainable and inclusive tourism development project in Himachal Pradesh, India.

“ADB is committed to support the state of Himachal Pradesh in developing its tourism and promoting economic growth,” said ADB Senior Project Officer, Vivek Vishal. “This project will enhance the state’s tourism potential by upgrading and preserving heritage and cultural sites, establishing new facilities, and strengthening the tourism sector management.”

The Sustainable and Inclusive Tourism Development Project in Himachal Pradesh will promote heritage and cultural centers in the districts of Mandi and Hamirpur, restore the Naggar Castle in Kullu, beautification of public spaces and modern tourist facilities, and construction of convention center and facilities in Kangra, improved wayside amenities in Kullu, Hamirpur, and Kangra. These improvements will incorporate green solutions such as solar lighting and electric vehicles and will cater to the needs of the elderly, women, children, and persons with disabilities.

In addition, the project will develop wellness centers, tourist recreation facilities, adventure sports center and water park complex, and biking trails. These new establishments and facilities will provide employment opportunities to the communities and boost the local economy.

ADB will help strengthen the institutional capacity of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Board to develop a tourism strategy and marketing plan; create and help deliver a training and skills development plan for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises; and help communities to effectively deliver tourism services. The project will strengthen district level tourism management so they can develop strategic destination development plans and improve tourist destination management.

