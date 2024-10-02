Tennessee National Guardsmen continue relief efforts in East Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Soldiers and Airmen of the Tennessee National Guard continue to support state, county, and local first responders in East Tennessee areas impacted by severe flooding following Hurricane Helene.

More than 250 Tennessee Soldiers and Airmen are providing 24-hour, ground and aerial rescue and relief support to those in need. Since flooding began, servicemembers from the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, based at Knoxville’s Joint Base McGhee-Tyson and Nashville’s Berry Field, have rescued 103 citizens and transported more than 110 rescue and support personnel to needed sites. They have also airlifted over 45,000 pounds of drinking water, food, generators, and other equipment as well as flew 14 reconnaissance missions surveying dams, bridges, roadways, and other critical infrastructure to begin repairs.

More than 50 engineers from Trenton’s 230th Engineer Battalion, Knoxville’s 134th Air Refueling Wing, and Nashville’s 118th Civil Engineering Squadron are performing debris removal in Carter, Green, Unicoi, and Washington counties. Using bulldozers, dump trucks, chain saws, skid steer loaders, and other equipment, they are helping clear roads and other critical locations. An additional 50 engineers with equipment are scheduled to arrive in East Tennessee tonight to assist.

Additionally, Guardsmen from the 176th Combat Service Support Battalion are in Johnson City using more than 30 Medium and Light Medium Tactical Vehicles to transport personnel and supplies in and out of the affected areas. These vehicles can transport between 2.5 and 5 tons of supplies each, as well as personnel. These Guardsmen are also supplying 8 distribution centers with much needed supplies and delivered two 400-gallon water buffalos to be used for showers and latrines.

All these missions are being coordinated through the Tennessee Military Department’s Joint Emergency Operations Center, which was established prior to Hurricane Helene making landfall. The JEOC operates continuously to manage the response of National Guard forces, communicate with partner agencies, and rapidly deploy emergency response assets requested through the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.