JUARA Highlights the Neurocosmetic Benefits of Their Signature Candlenut Scent

JUARA Skincare has recently highlighted the neurocosmetic benefits of their signature Candlenut fragrance, which is featured in several of their products.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JUARA Skincare, an esteemed leader in the wellness and skincare industry, has recently highlighted the neurocosmetic benefits of their signature Candlenut fragrance, which is featured in several of their beloved and best-selling skincare products. Rooted in the ancient Indonesian traditions of Jamu, JUARA seamlessly blends time-honored herbal practices with modern skincare science to promote both natural beauty and emotional well-being.

The JUARA Candlenut fragrance is much more than a pleasant and uplifting scent; it has been formulated with a purpose. JUARA highlights the neurocosmetic properties of the fragrance, which can positively influence one’s emotional state. Neurocosmetics refers to skincare and fragrance products that interact with the brain to affect mood, reduce stress, and foster a sense of well-being. JUARA’s Candlenut scent is a harmonious and natural blend of tropical greens, freesia, bergamot, rose, blooming white jasmine, and fresh coconut. These ingredients were selected for their mood-enhancing qualities, creating a fragrance that relieves stress and provides mental clarity. Breathing in these aromatic compounds engages the brain’s olfactory system, prompting the release of neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine, which are associated with feelings of happiness and relaxation.

Fragrance plays a significant role in how we feel and think, notes Metta Murdaya, co-founder of JUARA. She emphasizes that the brand’s roots in Jamu are deeply connected to the concept of finding joy in health and beauty routines. By tapping into the power of neurocosmetics, JUARA’s Candlenut fragrance not only improves skin health but also promotes emotional wellness, allowing users to love their skin and their self-care rituals in equal measure.

JUARA’s unique approach is deeply inspired by the Jamu philosophy, an ancient Indonesian tradition that champions holistic wellness. According to Jamu, true health extends beyond physical well-being and involves nurturing the mind and spirit. JUARA’s dedication to this philosophy is embodied in their Candlenut fragrance, which serves as a bridge between outer beauty and inner joy. Incorporating this scent into daily skincare routines offers customers a simple yet powerful way to engage in a sensory experience that promotes emotional balance and mental clarity.

In addition to its mood-boosting properties, the Candlenut fragrance also offers significant stress-reducing benefits. The floral notes of jasmine and rose, known for their ability to reduce anxiety, make the fragrance especially useful for those seeking relief from daily pressures. Bergamot’s well-documented ability to lower cortisol levels also contributes to a more relaxed state of mind, while the warm and subtly sweet aroma of coconut adds an extra layer of comfort and tranquility, helping to melt away stress and promote relaxation.

JUARA’s signature Candlenut fragrance is infused into a range of best-selling skincare products, each designed to nourish the skin while delivering mood-enhancing benefits. One of their standout products, the Candlenut Body Crème, is an award-winning, ultra-nourishing body moisturizer that provides immediate relief for even the driest skin. Rich in Candlenut oil, avocado oil, and illipe butter, its whipped texture melts into the skin without leaving a greasy residue, locking in moisture for long-lasting comfort and radiance. The light Candlenut scent elevates the experience, providing both physical and emotional relief through its aromatic properties.

At the core of JUARA’s philosophy is the belief that beauty and self-care are integral components of overall health. Their Candlenut fragrance has been carefully crafted to evoke joy, promote emotional balance, and enhance mental clarity. With this fragrance, JUARA aims to elevate daily skincare routines into sensory experiences that uplift and rejuvenate both body and mind.

