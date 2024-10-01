Governor Green Strengthens Hawai‘i-Japan Relations

Posted on Oct 1, 2024 in Main

Governor Josh Green, M.D., has concluded a productive trip to Japan, where he participated in several key events aimed at enhancing cultural, economic and diplomatic relations between Hawai‘i and Japan. During his visit, Governor Green took part in significant engagements that showcased Hawai‘i’s unique heritage and commitment to international collaboration. The four main highlights of the Governor’s visit included opening the Tokyo International Gift Show, celebrating Hawai‘i manufacturers with U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel, opening Nā Po‘okela, an official overseas event of the Merrie Monarch Festival staged in Yokohama and visiting Hawai‘i’s sister states in Japan.

Governor Green’s visit to Japan underscored the deep-rooted relationship between Hawai‘i and Japan, characterized by shared values, cultural exchanges and economic partnerships. As Hawai‘i continues to strengthen these bonds, the Governor is committed to fostering an environment of mutual growth of tourism, economics, understanding and collaboration for future generations.