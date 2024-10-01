Liko Nā Pilina Seedling Planting with Hawaiʻi Army National Guard

Posted on Oct 1, 2024 in Main

Thirty-four volunteers helped to increase the population of 20 indigenous and familiar, non-invasive plant and tree species at the Keaukaha Military Reservation (KMR) in Hilo, during an event with the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard Environmental Office and the Liko Nā Pilina Hybrid Ecosystems Project of the University of Hawaiʻi.

The volunteers included members of Hawaiʻi Army National Guard, students and faculty from the University of Hawaiʻi Hilo and Hawaiʻi Community College, and many community members dedicated to habitat restoration in Keaukaha.

These incredible volunteers planted 242 seedlings in just one hour. The seedlings transplanted included native species like ʻōhiʻa, kōpiko and alaheʻe, as well as non-invasive introduced plants including kou, kukui and ʻōhiʻa ʻai (see table above for full list).

This was a continuation of transplanting efforts along Escape Road that began at the Earth Day transplanting event in April 2024. The purpose of these efforts is to establish a native-dominant forest that is more resilient against the many invasive plants and pests found at KMR.

After their hard work, volunteers were treated to more hands-on experiences while learning about some traditional uses of the plants found at KMR. They dyed fabrics using colorful dyes, such as a brownish-yellow made from milo fruits, and a pale, pastel yellow color made from ʻōlena (turmeric) rhizomes. Additionally, there was a tasting of medicinal teas made from ʻulu, false kamani and noni. The event at KMR was a wonderful demonstration of community involvement in the care of the land and education of native Hawaiian cultural practices. The volunteers’ enthusiasm made it a great day of caring for the ʻāina (land) and learning about forest restoration in Keaukaha.