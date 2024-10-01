More Funding for Maui Wildfire Exposure Study and Launch of New Survivor Registry

Posted on Oct 1, 2024 in Main

In an effort to address the long-term health and social impacts of the devastating Maui wildfires, Governor Josh Green, M.D., has signed off on an additional $2.3 million in funding the Maui Wildfire Exposure Study (MauiWES).

This will allow the study to increase its participant base to 2,000 individuals with a focus on children and first responders, and to build the infrastructure for a comprehensive survivor registry targeting up to 10,000 survivors.

Led by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Professors Ruben Juarez and Alika Maunakea, the study offers comprehensive health screenings and enrolls affected individuals into the most extensive social and bio-monitoring study in Hawaiʻi following a disaster.

“As we move past the one-year anniversary of the worst disaster in the state of Hawaiʻi, our commitment to the people of Maui remains steadfast,” Governor Green said. “The MauiWES has demonstrated the need to address some health challenges of people affected by the disaster. The creation of this survivor registry is a crucial step in ensuring that we leave no one behind, including our keiki (children) and those who risked their lives as first responders. By supporting this academic-community partnership, we are laying the groundwork for a healthier future for all impacted by these tragic events.”

“We want to thank Governor Josh Green and the state of Hawaiʻi for their unwavering support and commitment to our community,” Maunakea said.

MauiWES has published one of the most comprehensive reports to date on the social and health impacts of the August 2023 wildfires, and the MauiWES interactive dashboard continues to be a vital resource, offering real-time data and insights for the community and stakeholders.

For more information, visit https://www.mauiwes.info/.