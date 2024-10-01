Pathways to Maui Economic Recovery

Submit Release
The state of Hawai‘i Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) and County of Maui convened the third and last state-facilitated meeting of the Maui Economic Recovery Commission (ERC) in September at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center. The meeting included cultural, economic development, agricultural, non-profit, creative, health care and education leaders from Maui; philanthropic, airlines, finance, business and other executives from statewide companies and organizations; and public sector representatives from the county, state and federal levels.

The Maui ERC identified economic recovery projects which include: a Lahaina business park, rebuilding Lahaina Harbor, regular community gatherings that promote healing for displaced families and business recovery, expansion of health care services alongside affordable housing with career training, a West Maui water management plan, a wai (water) dashboard, federal funding for recycled water use, a comprehensive workforce development plan, development of a food systems workforce, expedited permitting proposals and systems mapping for the island.

These projects are community-identified and -led collaborations that complement, amplify and are in alignment with many of the county’s long-term recovery initiatives.

The Maui ERC first convened in January 2024, which Governor Josh Green, M.D., opened with Mayor Richard Bissen and the vision to: keep local people home, foster hope and rebuild the economy so local people can return home.

Since then, the Maui ERC convened as learning groups and focused on the following pathways to long-term economic recovery for Maui, which were identified through collaborative discussions: housing, workforce development, community interest, healing, wai and lele ahupua‘a (catalyzing a modern day ahupua‘a approach).

DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka, co-chair of the Maui ERC, said, “This commission has been dedicated to shaping a brighter economic future for Maui and creating pathways forward, and it’s an honor to watch Maui lead the way.”

