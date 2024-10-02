CC&C Secures Patent Approval in Record Six Weeks for Breakthrough Carbon Capture Technology

Side View of CC&Cs TRL 7 Demonstration Scale Unit

The approval of its latest patent for advanced Direct Air Carbon Capture (DACC) technology, granted in a record six weeks.

We are ecstatic about the swift approval of our patent, which further validates the uniqueness of our technology and its potential to revolutionize the carbon capture industry.” — Sam (Samir) Adams

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carbon Capture & Commercialization Inc. (CC&C) is proud to announce the successful patent approval of its revolutionary Direct Air Carbon Capture (DACC) technology, granted in an unprecedented six weeks through the U.S. Patent Office’s Track One application process. This achievement not only validates the strength of CC&C’s innovation but also positions the company to expedite commercialization and address the urgent global need for effective carbon removal solutions.The rapid patent approval, which typically takes several months or even years, underscores the uniqueness of CC&C’s technology and its potential impact on the carbon capture industry. The patent covers a proprietary adsorptive material and system architecture that allows for highly efficient CO2 capture at an industry-leading cost of under $100 per metric ton.“We are delighted with the swift approval of our patent, which reflects the value and potential of our technology to transform carbon capture on a global scale,” said Sam Adams, CoFounder of CC&C. “This milestone accelerates our journey to commercialization and positions us as a key player in delivering scalable, affordable carbon capture solutions for a decarbonized future.”IPExcel’s Expertise Key to Achieving Rapid ApprovalThe record-breaking approval was achieved through the strategic expertise of Jason Cameron and his team at IPExcel, whose diligent preparation and deep understanding of the patent process were instrumental in securing the patent’s approval. Their work ensured the application met the highest standards for a Track One review, which is designed to expedite examination for inventions deemed to have significant economic potential and societal benefit.“Jason Cameron and the entire IPExcel team were pivotal in making this approval happen so quickly,” added Fernando Sanchez, CoFounder of CC&C. “Their meticulous approach and strategic insights have been invaluable to us, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome.”A Game-Changer for Carbon CaptureCC&C’s patented technology represents a breakthrough in DACC by integrating innovative adsorptive materials with a mass-producible design that can be deployed at scale, nearer to high-density CO2 sources. This distributed approach avoids the high costs and logistical challenges associated with traditional, monolithic carbon capture plants. By focusing on urban and industrial environments where CO2 concentrations are higher, CC&C’s solution achieves greater efficiency and lower overall capture costs.Positioned for Immediate ImpactWith this new patent, CC&C is ready to move forward with mass deployment within months of receiving an order or contract. The company’s technology, which operates at a significantly lower cost per unit, ensures that the total cost per metric ton remains well below the $100 threshold—making it one of the most competitive solutions available on the market.Setting the Stage for Industry LeadershipThis patent is a critical milestone that will allow CC&C to strengthen its intellectual property portfolio and pave the way for additional innovations in the coming months. The company plans to introduce new features and enhancements to its DACC systems, further driving down costs and increasing capture efficiency.“We’re not looking at 2030 targets—our technology is here and ready now,” emphasized Sam Adams. “With this patent in place, we are prepared to bring our solution to industries and governments committed to tackling emissions today, rather than waiting for tomorrow.”About Carbon Capture & Commercialization Inc. (CC&C)Carbon Capture & Commercialization Inc. (CC&C) is a pioneering company dedicated to developing scalable, mass-producible Direct Air Carbon Capture (DACC) systems. With technology designed to capture CO2 at under $100/MT, CC&C provides immediate solutions for decarbonizing urban environments and industrial sectors. The company’s distributed approach allows for strategic deployment near high-density CO2 sources, transforming CO2 from waste into a valuable commodity for a sustainable future.For more information, visit www.ccandc.ai or contact us at info@ccandc.ai.

Our TRL7 Demonstration Scale CO2 Capture Unit

