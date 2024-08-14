Carbon Capture LLC Announces Filing of Final Patent for Groundbreaking Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology

Side View of CC&Cs TRL 7 Demonstration Scale Unit

Carbon Capture LLC , a pioneering US-based company in Carbon Capture technology, announced that its technology entered final stages of patent review.

Our technology has the potential to revolutionize how we address climate change, and this patent will help ensure that we can bring this solution to market effectively.” — Sam (Samir) Adams

TAMPA, FL, USA, August 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carbon Capture LLC , a pioneering US-based company in Direct Air Carbon Capture (DACC) technology, today announced that its revolutionary Direct Air Carbon Capture (DACC) technology has entered the final stages of patent review. The company anticipates receiving full patent approval in the near future, marking a significant milestone in its mission to address excess Greenhouse Gases.Key Highlights:- CARBON CAPTURE's proprietary DACC technology can remove CO2 from urban air for under $100 per ton- The patent covers novel materials and processes that significantly enhance carbon capture efficiency- CARBON CAPTURE recently completed a TRL 7 demonstration scale unit in the UK, proving the technology's effectiveness"This final patent review represents a crucial step in protecting our innovative approach to carbon capture," said Sam Adams, Co-Founders CARBON CAPTURE. "Our technology has the potential to revolutionize how we address climate change, and this patent will help ensure that we can bring this solution to market effectively."The patented technology utilizes advanced materials and AI-driven processes to capture CO2 directly from urban environments, where concentrations are typically higher. Once captured, the CO2 can be repurposed for various industrial applications, creating a sustainable cycle of capture and utilization."Anticipating patent approval is not just a victory for CARBON CAPTURE, but a significant advancement in the fight against climate change," added Fernando Sanchez, Co-Founder of CARBON CAPTURE. "This technology represents a scalable, cost-effective solution that can be deployed in cities worldwide."CARBON CAPTURE's approach to carbon capture has garnered attention from climate tech investors and environmental organizations alike. The company is currently exploring partnerships to accelerate the deployment of its technology in major urban and industrial centers globally.For more information about CARBON CAPTURE and its groundbreaking DACC technology, visit www.ccandc.ai About Carbon Capture LLCFounded in 2019, CARBON CAPTURE is dedicated to developing revolutionary, cost-effective Direct Air Carbon Capture technologies. With a focus on sustainable and scalable solutions for urban environments, CARBON CAPTURE leverages cutting-edge engineering and AI to create innovative tools for combating climate change.Contact:Fernando Sanchez Sam AdamsCarbon Capture LLC Carbon Capture LLCfsanchez@ccandc.ai sadams@ccandc.ai+! 512-470-0010 +1 813-300-4396

Our TRL7 Demonstration Scale CO2 Capture Unit