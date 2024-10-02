Bisk Amplified Partners with Pangea Learning to Launch Cutting-Edge Healthcare Certificate Programs

A strategic alliance offering affordable, online, and self-paced programs designed to bridge the healthcare skills gap and empower professionals for success.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bisk Amplified, a leading online education platform, has partnered with Pangea Learning to create an innovative collaboration, offering a suite of high-quality online certificate programs designed to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare workforce. Together, they aim to equip healthcare professionals with essential certifications, driving growth and excellence in the healthcare industry.By leveraging Bisk Amplified's expertise in workforce development with Pangea Learning's deep knowledge of the healthcare industry, learners are provided a comprehensive solution to advance their careers. These affordable, fully online programs are designed to meet industry standards and provide these key benefits:• Self-paced learning: Study at your own pace• Industry-aligned curriculum: Gain the skills employers are seeking• Fast track to certification: Complete programs in as little as four weeks• Laptop and certification exam voucher included: Receive the tools you need to succeed"Our partnership with Pangea Learning is a game-changer for healthcare education," said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk. "Together, we're empowering healthcare professionals to unlock their full potential by providing the skills and certifications they need to succeed. By addressing the industry's skills shortage, we're driving innovation and improving patient outcomes."The programs currently open for enrollment include:• Medical Billing and Coding• Phlebotomy Technician• Medical Assistant• Veterinary Assistant• Sterile Processing Technician• Pharmacy Technician• EKG Technician• Dental Assistant• Surgical Technologist"Pangea Learning's mission is to transform online education and empower futures," said Alexa Parker, media representative for Pangea Learning. "The collaboration with Bisk Amplified is a strategic move to equip healthcare professionals with the skills and certifications needed to thrive in today's dynamic landscape. The affordable, self-paced programs curated by Pangea Learning are designed to meet industry standards, provide learners with the tools they need to succeed, and address the skills shortage in healthcare."Visit bisk.amplified.com for detailed program information and enrollment.About Pangea LearningPangea Learning is an education technology startup dedicated to reshaping the future of online learning. By providing innovative tools and methodologies, we help education providers deliver more effective, engaging, and inclusive learning experiences. Whether it's corporate training, higher education, or career preparation, Pangea Learning offers the ideal platform for the next generation of digital education.About BiskBisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University, Eastern Connecticut State University, University of Missouri-St. Louis, Kelley School of Business, University of Louisville, Nexford University, and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com and biskamplified.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.