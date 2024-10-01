Burgum statement regarding Iran’s attack on Israel

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today issued the following statement regarding Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Israel, which involved nearly 200 missiles being fired at the U.S. ally, the State Department reported.

“North Dakota stands firmly with Israel against this strategic-level attack by Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism that continues to direct attacks against America and our allies while pursuing nuclear weapons,” Burgum said. “Iran’s dangerous actions must be met with unwavering support for our democratic ally Israel.”