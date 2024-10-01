Oct. 1 Update on US 26/89 Broadway paving operations

Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Evans Construction have completed paving on the southbound lanes of US 26/89 Broadway between the Y intersection and Flat Creek Bridge (road marker 153.98), as well as about half the center turn lane. Crews will begin tomorrow on paving the northbound lanes, beginning with the other half of the turning lane and the inside (passing lane) on the same section. Following the completion of the inside lane, crews will then pave the outside lane (driving lane) on Thursday. Work hours remain from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout this week.

Crews are tentatively scheduled to complete the paving operations by Friday, Oct. 4. Drivers are asked to expect heavy traffic congestion during this time period and plan accordingly. As the work continues, WYDOT will still make every effort to maintain two-way traffic and access to businesses within the 5-lane sections of the highway from the Y intersection to Flat Creek Bridge.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information. Drivers are advised to be alert and aware in construction areas, be mindful of roadside workers, and expect reduced speeds and possible delays. Drivers are encouraged to sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html for traffic alerts and construction activities.