TapClicks Hosts October Digital Marketing Webinar on Advertising Targeting

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, announces an online webinar, "Boost Your Ad Targeting: Strategies for Precision and Performance.” Competition for attention in advertising is more competitive than ever. There are more screens, shorter attention spans and more mobility. Precision in ad targeting is critical to maximizing ROI. This webinar will dive into advanced techniques for refining ad targeting strategies, ensuring that marketing efforts reach the right audiences, at the right time, with the right message.

What: “Boost Your Ad Targeting: Strategies for Precision and Performance.”

When: October 15th, 2024, at 11:00am PST / 2:00pm EST.

Where: Webinar, online, free.

Register here: https://tinyurl.com/2z45rt7j

Speakers: Industry leaders Kevin Yamano, Vice President of Marketing, TapClicks; Adam Woods, CEO of Choozle; Kelly Miller, Head of Partner Sales at Yelp; and Kelly Grambow, Digital Director at Gray Media.

This webinar will explore how to use cutting-edge targeting strategies to increase engagement, reduce ad spend waste, and enhance overall campaign performance. It will benefit marketing professionals, digital advertisers, and anyone involved in creating and executing targeted ad campaigns looking to increase efficiency and effectiveness in their advertising efforts. Topics will include:

• The importance of audience segmentation for improving ad relevance.

• Data-driven strategies for identifying high-value consumer groups.

• How to leverage behavioral and demographic insights for more personalized ad campaigns.

• Best practices for optimizing ad placements across various platforms.

• Techniques to test, measure, and refine ad targeting approach for continuous improvement.

• How to manage all the data to create actionable insights.

• Advanced funnel management ideas.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 9,000 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, please visit us at www.tapclicks.com.

