Senate Bill 668 Printer's Number 1460

PENNSYLVANIA, October 1 - An Act amending the act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known as the Health Care Facilities Act, providing for certified medication aides; and imposing duties on the Department of Education.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.