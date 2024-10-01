House Bill 2360 Printer's Number 3200

PENNSYLVANIA, October 1 - An Act providing for verification of construction contractors and for procedures for verification; establishing the Construction Contractor Verification Account; imposing penalties; and making an appropriation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.