Hidalgo CBP officers apprehend two men wanted on felony warrants for sex crimes against children
HIDALGO, Texas– U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry arrested two men this weekend that were wanted on two outstanding felony warrants for sex-related offenses involving a child.
“Our CBP officers uncovered two outstanding felony warrants against two men wanted for sex offenses involving a child,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “The heinous nature of the alleged crime and the dedication of our frontline officers to bringing such alleged perpetrators to justice underscore and exemplify the importance of CBP’s border security mission.”
On Saturday, September 28th, CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge referred Manuel Cuevas, 62, a U.S. citizen from Weslaco, TX, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for child fondling issued by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sunday, September 29th, CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge referred Humberto Juarez, 43, a U.S. citizen from Mission, TX, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child issued by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.
Both men were turned over to Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies for adjudication of the warrants. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
