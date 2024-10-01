Statement by NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan

"On behalf of the U.S. National Science Foundation, I extend my warmest congratulations to NSB Board Member Keivan Guadalupe Stassun on receiving the prestigious MacArthur Foundation 2024 'Genius' Grant. NSF is proud to have supported Kevian throughout his career, from his early days as an NSF Graduate Research Fellow and CAREER awardee to his groundbreaking research on neurodiversity, which led to the founding of the Frist Center for Autism and Innovation at Vanderbilt. This center is not only a testament to Kevian’s leadership but also to NSF’s continued commitment to broadening participation in STEM by empowering neurodiverse individuals and bringing more diverse voices and perspectives into the STEM enterprise."