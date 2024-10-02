O.W. Dillon Leadership Academy Opens New SmartLab to Empower Future STEM Leaders

OW Dillon Students engaging in STEM activities OW Dillon and Tangipahoa Parish Leadership Ribbon Cutting OW Dillon New SmartLab

Cutting-Edge Technology Hub Equips Students with Skills for High-Demand Careers

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- O.W. Dillon Leadership Academy celebrated the opening of its new SmartLab with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony attended by students, parents, board members, and community members. Principal Torrea Gordon proudly cut the ribbon, stating, “This SmartLab represents a new chapter for our school. It’s a place where our students can unlock their potential and discover new passions in STEM fields.”

During the ceremony, Principal Gordon emphasized the importance of this milestone, saying, "Everything that happens in this program stays in place over time. As we celebrate these remarkable achievements, let us look forward to the future. The journey ahead is full of opportunities for our students, and together, we will achieve even greater heights."

Kelly Raney, Regional Sales Manager for Creative Learning Systems, was also present at the event and welcomed guests to the new SmartLab. "This space is not just a classroom; it's an innovation hub where students will develop critical 21st-century skills that can lead to careers in high-demand STEM fields," Raney said.

“We’re thankful for the support from our community” said DeShea Johnson, Coordinator of Magnet School Programs. “This lab will change the way our students engage with learning. They will be able to experiment, create, and problem-solve in ways that weren’t possible before."

The new SmartLab at O.W. Dillon Leadership Academy is a cutting-edge learning environment where students delve into applied technology and explore science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects. According to recent studies, careers in STEM fields are projected to grow by 8.8% from 2020 to 2030, significantly outpacing other industries. Additionally, STEM jobs tend to offer salaries nearly twice as high as the national average, making STEM education a crucial investment in students’ futures.

“Our community has always been a supporter of education, and this SmartLab is a testament to that,” said Melissa Stilley, Superintendent of the Tangipahoa Parish School System. “We wanted to show everyone how education at O.W. Dillon Leadership Academy is evolving, and tonight, we’ve done just that,” added Stilley.

To learn more about the new SmartLab, watch videos, and view pictures of the opening ceremony, visit the school’s website at: www.tangischools.org.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗢.𝗪. 𝗗𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗼𝗻 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗔𝗰𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗺𝘆

O.W. Dillon Leadership Academy is a public school in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, serving approximately 350 students in grades Pre-K through 8. The mission of O.W. Dillon Leadership Academy, as part of the Tangipahoa Parish School System, is to provide every student a high-quality education and a pathway to success. To learn more about O.W. Dillon Leadership Academy, visit https://owdla.tangischools.org/

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀

Creative Learning Systems®, an education pioneer and developer of SmartLab®, has been transforming traditional learning environments into project-based learning experiences since 1987.

Innovative school leaders nationwide empower learners with SmartLab®’s state-of-the-art STEM-focused solutions, which include problem-solving, authentic, student-led experiences, standards-aligned supplemental curriculum, and rigorous professional development.

Our mission is to ensure that today's students will be tomorrow's leaders, prepared and ready to solve the complex challenges of our ever-changing world.

To learn more, visit: smartlablearning.com.

