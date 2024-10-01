Repaving on Malahat near Goldstream takes place this week

CANADA, October 1 - People travelling over the Malahat are advised to plan ahead as paving and general road improvements will begin on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, near Goldstream.

Resurfacing work will improve a 3.5-kilometre stretch of the Highway 1 corridor from just south of the Aspen Road intersection to just south of the recently completed Tunnel Hill washout repair site. The work involves filling and repaving the existing highway lanes to keep this stretch of road safe for travel prior to the winter season.

Work will take place in the evenings, only during off-peak traffic times, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday to Thursday. Work is expected to be complete near the end of October. During the repaving work times, single-lane-alternating traffic control will be required between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. There will be anticipated delays of as much as 20 minutes.

During the nightly construction hours, drivers should anticipate delays through the work area and are encouraged to travel outside of the construction hours for less disruption.

People are reminded to obey all safety signage and traffic-management personnel in the area. Check DriveBC for the most up-to-date information: https://www.drivebc.ca/