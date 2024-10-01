Department of Safety and Homeland Security Driver Services Mobile Unit Deployed to Assist Flood Victims

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services mobile unit is now at the Elizabethton Driver Services Center, 1741 Hwy 19E Bypass, to assist citizens directly impacted by the recent floods in East Tennessee.

The mobile unit is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT. It is currently only issuing duplicate identification licenses and driver licenses to flood victims. The mobile unit is not serving the general public at this time.

The TDOSHS also has temporary Driver Services locations at the Unicoi Police Department, 3600 Unicoi Drive, and the Newport Grammar School, 301 College Street. These temporary locations are also issuing duplicate identification licenses and driver licenses to flood victims and are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT until Oct. 4, 2024.

Citizens may also be able to complete many Driver Service transactions online. Visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html to learn more about TDOSHS’s online services.

For more information about East Tennessee flood recovery resources, visit tn.gov/tema/updates/hurricane-helene.html.