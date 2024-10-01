Maryland Car Rally Task Force Dismantles Over Twelve Unlawful Exhibition Driving Events In Maryland Counties Saturday Night

October 1, 2024

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Members from the Maryland Car Rally Task Force, working in collaboration with the Maryland State Police Special Operations Division, and allied police agencies disrupted twelve unlawful exhibition driving events throughout multiple Maryland counties, including Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Howard and Baltimore, Saturday night.

Police responded to several locations where up to 500 participants gathered in parking lots attempting to shut down intersections throughout the region. Police responded to the following locations at the approximate times:

8 p.m.: 4732-5400 Auth Pl, Suitland, MD

8:25 p.m.: 4900 Beech Rd, Temple Hills, MD

8:48 p.m.: 1811 Cabin Branch Dr, Hyattsville, MD

9:25 p.m.: 4870-488 Walden Lane, Lanham, MD

10:34 p.m.: 4041 Powder Mill Rd, Beltsville, MD

10:58 p.m.: 9600 Ft Meade Rd, Laurel, MD

11:26 p.m.: 10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD

11:40 p.m.: 6821 Benjamin Franklin Dr, Columbia, MD

12:01 a.m.: 7500 Connelly Dr, Hanover, MD

12:04 a.m.: Route 29 N., Howard County, MD

12:34 a.m.: 1101 Wilson Dr, Baltimore, MD

12:58 a.m.: 2704 Washington Blvd, Baltimore, MD

Arrests were made that evening with additional participants having been charged from prior events. The individuals arrested and/or charged include:

Jonathan Alonso Berrios-Cabrera, 18, of Arlington, Virginia – charged with fleeing and eluding police, negligent and reckless driving, and other traffic related offenses.

Cregory Curry, 27, of Washington, D.C., — charged on a criminal summons for exhibition driving, as well as, fleeing and eluding police.

Keanu Grissett, 23, of Waldorf, Maryland – charged by the Laurel City Police Department with theft of a motor vehicle and display of a stolen license plate. Additionally, the Laurel City Police Department arrested Raquan Stephon West, 28, of Laurel, Maryland, on outstanding warrants.

Jamari McLaurin, 25, of Newport News, Virginia and Malek Omaryi Saviion Kingsberry, 26, of Hampton, Virginia – charged by the Anne Arundel County Police Department with several firearm-related offenses.

Since June 2024, the Maryland Car Rally task force has focused on investigating and addressing exhibition driving events, knowns as “takeovers”. These illegal activities involve blocking public roads for dangerous stunts, disrupting traffic, causing property damage, and posing risks to the public.

Increased patrols in identified hotspot areas have been conducted along with comprehensive investigations to identify and charge those involved. This proactive approach includes enhanced traffic enforcement and the initiation of criminal investigations against the perpetrators.

The Maryland Car Rally task force includes the Maryland Department of State Police, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, Prince George’s County Police, Baltimore City Police and police departments in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard and Montgomery counties. The combined efforts continue to be instrumental in effectively addressing illegal exhibition driving across the designated regions.

By collaborating our concentrated enforcement and investigative efforts strategically, particularly in areas where these incidents are most prevalent, the task force aims to mitigate the impact of these dangerous events on public safety and, thereby fostering a safer environment for all Maryland residents.

