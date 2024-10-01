Receive One-on-One FEMA Support at Local Disaster Recovery Centers

Williston, Vt. – If you reside in Caledonia, Essex, or Orleans County and were affected by the severe weather from July 29-31, 2024, you can receive one-on-one FEMA support when applying for disaster assistance.

Simply visit one of the Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) below and a FEMA representative will guide you through the application process. DRCs are open Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Waterbury Armory

294 Armory Drive

Waterbury, Vermont 05676

Lyndon Public Safety Facility

316 Main Street

Lyndonville, Vermont 05851

Brighton Town Hall Gym

49 Mill Street

Island Pond, Vermont 05846

Hinesburg Town Hall

10632 Route 116

Hinesburg, Vermont 05461

You can visit a DRC to learn more about FEMA disaster and recovery assistance. You may also get help to do the following:

Apply for assistance.

Learn the status of your FEMA application.

Understand any letters you get from FEMA.

Find housing and rental assistance information.

Get answers to questions or resolve problems.

Get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistance.

Learn about Small Business Administration (SBA) loan programs.

There are three other ways to apply for disaster assistance: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, or download the FEMA’s Mobile App.

For more information on DRCs, visit fema.gov/drc.

To watch a video about how to apply, featuring American Sign Language, visit FEMA Accessible: Registering for Individual Assistance (youtube.com).