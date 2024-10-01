Receive One-on-One FEMA Support at Local Disaster Recovery Centers
Williston, Vt. – If you reside in Caledonia, Essex, or Orleans County and were affected by the severe weather from July 29-31, 2024, you can receive one-on-one FEMA support when applying for disaster assistance.
Simply visit one of the Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) below and a FEMA representative will guide you through the application process. DRCs are open Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Waterbury Armory
294 Armory Drive
Waterbury, Vermont 05676
Lyndon Public Safety Facility
316 Main Street
Lyndonville, Vermont 05851
Brighton Town Hall Gym
49 Mill Street
Island Pond, Vermont 05846
Hinesburg Town Hall
10632 Route 116
Hinesburg, Vermont 05461
You can visit a DRC to learn more about FEMA disaster and recovery assistance. You may also get help to do the following:
- Apply for assistance.
- Learn the status of your FEMA application.
- Understand any letters you get from FEMA.
- Find housing and rental assistance information.
- Get answers to questions or resolve problems.
- Get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistance.
- Learn about Small Business Administration (SBA) loan programs.
There are three other ways to apply for disaster assistance: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, or download the FEMA’s Mobile App.
For more information on DRCs, visit fema.gov/drc.
To watch a video about how to apply, featuring American Sign Language, visit FEMA Accessible: Registering for Individual Assistance (youtube.com).
For the latest information visit 4826 | FEMA.gov. Follow FEMA on X (Twitter) at https://x.com/femaregion1 and at facebook.com/fema.
