Clinical Architecture and 4medica Partner to Offer Innovative Harmonized Longitudinal Whole-Person Care Record Solution

Collaborating with innovative companies like 4medica enables Clinical Architecture to contribute to the evolution of healthcare by enhancing data usability, ultimately improving patient outcomes.” — Charlie Harp, CEO of Clinical Architecture

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clinical Architecture, a leading provider of data quality and interoperability solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with 4medica , a renowned health and community care information exchange and data management platform provider. This partnership combines the strengths of both companies to offer a comprehensive, high-quality longitudinal person record, underpinned by semantic normalization, to enhance whole-person care and downstream clinical and community care data use.This partnership brings together 4medica’s Clinical & Community Care Viewer, which gathers and integrates clinical and health-related social needs data from multiple sources while ensuring accurate person identity matching, and Clinical Architecture’s Pivot ™ solution, which normalizes, consolidates, de-duplicates, and validates this data. The resulting harmonized whole-person record will deliver superior data quality, which is essential for better outcomes and effective clinical and community care decision-making.--Delivering Seamless Interoperability and Data Quality--4medica’s Clinical & Community Care Viewer plays a crucial role in assembling clinical and community care data from disparate sources into a single view, ensuring accurate person identity matches across records. Once collected, the data is processed through Clinical Architecture’s Pivot solution, which applies advanced normalization and validation techniques to create a reliable and consolidated longitudinal whole-person care record.This process ensures that health and community care organizations can access a complete, accurate, and high-quality person record that supports clinical, health-related social, and operational needs. By resolving issues related to data duplication, inconsistency, and incompleteness, the partnership directly addresses one of the most pressing challenges in healthcare and community-based organizational care: the availability of reliable data to support quality care management."Collaborating with innovative companies like 4medica enables Clinical Architecture to contribute to the evolution of healthcare by enhancing data usability, ultimately improving patient experiences and outcomes. They are a valued partner, and we are grateful to be part of their remarkable solution," said Charlie Harp, CEO of Clinical Architecture.--Empowering Whole-Person Care with Reliable Data--Ensuring data accuracy and interoperability is critical for driving improvements in whole-person care, clinical efficiency, health-related social needs, and operational performance. The integration of 4medica’s data acquisition and identity matching technology with Clinical Architecture’s data normalization tools offers health and community care providers a powerful solution to ensure whole-person care records are both comprehensive and accurate.By improving the quality and usability of clinical and health-related social needs data, the partnership between Clinical Architecture and 4medica will enable health and community care organizations to deliver more precise, informed, and personalized care. The harmonized records can also be leveraged to enhance downstream processes, including analytics, reporting, and value-based care initiatives.“We're thrilled to join forces with Clinical Architecture to enhance data quality and enable more effective whole-person care. By leveraging their advanced technology and tools, we can further refine data normalization and usability, ensuring that clinical and health-related social needs data is de-duplicated and presented accurately in our 4medica Clinical and Community Care Viewer. This collaboration will empower healthcare providers with a reliable, comprehensive longitudinal record, ultimately improving patient outcomes,” said Gregg Church, president of 4medica.--Transforming the Health and Community Care Data Landscape--This partnership reflects a shared commitment to transforming the health and community care data landscape by delivering innovative solutions that enhance the usability and integrity of clinical and health-related social needs data. Both Clinical Architecture and 4medica are dedicated to providing health and community care organizations with the tools they need to manage complex data efficiently, improving outcomes and reducing administrative burdens.About Clinical Architecture Founded in 2007, Clinical Architecture delivers data quality solutions for healthcare enterprises focused on managing vast amounts of disparate data to succeed with analytics, population health, and value-based care. Our industry-leading software provides semantic and syntactic interoperability of data through robust content authoring, mapping and distribution architecture at speed and scale. For more information, visit www.clinicalarchitecture.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @ClinicalArch.About 4medicaSince 1998, 4medica has been a leader in health information exchange and data management solutions. We empower clinicians with a unified view of patient data across diverse care settings, streamlining workflows (e.g., by eliminating the need to search for patient information across multiple systems) and improving whole-person care. Today, 4medica offers a comprehensive health and community care data management platform, featuring a state-of-the-art enterprise master person index (eMPI) with advanced data matching algorithms and data cleansing tools. This ensures accurate patient identification, eliminating duplicate records, and fostering a comprehensive understanding of each patient's medical and community care journey. For more information, visit www.4medica.com or follow us on LinkedIn at @4medica.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.