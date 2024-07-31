Clinical Architecture Publishes 2024 Healthcare Data Quality Report
85% of healthcare industry concerned about the impact of poor data quality on patient care and enterprise initiatives
By sharing these insights with the industry, we aim to raise awareness of the challenges we currently face and showcase our progress over time.”CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinical Architecture, a leading healthcare data quality and interoperability solution provider, released its 2024 Healthcare Data Quality Report. This is the second year that Clinical Architecture has gathered feedback from the healthcare industry about the impact that poor quality data has on patient care and organizational initiatives. The survey was open to professionals within the care provider, payer, public health, life sciences, value-based care, academia and healthcare vendor market segments who work with healthcare data. Respondents were asked a series of questions related to their use and trust of internal and external clinical data.
“The annual data quality survey is our effort to understand the current perception of patient data quality, along with the standards and best practices involved in its creation, sharing, and usage. By sharing these insights with the industry, we aim to raise awareness of the challenges we currently face and showcase our progress over time. Data quality is a journey and in healthcare we are on this journey together. Our thanks to everyone who took the time to participate,” stated Charlie Harp, Chief Executive Officer of Clinical Architecture.
To obtain a copy of the 2024 Healthcare Data Quality Report, please visit www.clinicalarchitecture.com/2024-data-quality-report
About Clinical Architecture:
Founded in 2007, Clinical Architecture delivers data quality solutions for healthcare enterprises focused on managing vast amounts of disparate data to succeed with analytics, population health, and value-based care. Our industry-leading software provides semantic and syntactic interoperability of data through robust content authoring, mapping and distribution architecture at speed and scale. For more information, visit www.clinicalarchitecture.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @ClinicalArch.
