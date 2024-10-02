Akram Expands Footprint with New Maryland Office

Akram & Associates PLLC is excited to announce the opening of a new office in Maryland, marking a strategic expansion to better serve clients in the region.

MD, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akram & Associates PLLC (Akram), a leading assurance, advisory, and tax firm, is proud to announce the expansion of its presence in Maryland. The firm's new office will be led by our Tax Partner in charge of alternative investments, Alex Cummings, a seasoned professional with over 25 years of experience in the alternative investments and hedge fund industry. Alex's vast expertise includes providing consultations on the tax implications of investments in financial products, U.S. tax compliance for domestic and non-US fund entities , optimizing investment fund and manager entity structures, as well as advising on tax elections and planning opportunities for high-net-worth investors and fund managers alike.The grand opening ceremony is scheduled for October 2nd , 2024. The event will provide an opportunity for networking and engagement over bites and drinks.The geographic expansion represents a strategic move for Akram, allowing the firm to diversify its workforce and enhance its ability to serve clients across different regions, aligning with their local time zones. "We are excited about the expansion of our operations in the Capital Beltway," said Muhammad Akram CEO, at Akram & Associates PLLC. "This strategic move underscores our commitment to providing exceptional service to clients in The Capital Beltway." The expansion underscores Akram's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its clients and further establishes the firm as a leading player in the assurance, advisory, and tax services industry.

