NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sustainable Media Center Welcomes Eight New Members to its Advisory Board The Sustainable Media Center is proud to announce the appointment of eight highly accomplished professionals to its Advisory Board: Vaishnavi V, Raj Goyle, Robbie Dornbush, Nicki Reisberg, Karen Watson, Jeremy Heimans, Luke Drago, and Clay Eichner. Their collective expertise across media, technology, politics, and advocacy will strengthen the Center’s mission to promote responsible media practices and meaningful social change.Steven Rosenbaum, Executive Director of the Sustainable Media Center, expressed his enthusiasm for the new board members, saying, “We are thrilled to bring together such a dynamic group of leaders from across media, technology, and politics. Their insights and expertise will be instrumental in guiding our efforts to advance responsible media and technology practices. This is a powerful team of changemakers, and I look forward to collaborating with them to create lasting impact.”The new Advisory Board members include:Vaishnavi V (VYS)Vaishnavi V is a technology industry leader with significant roles at Meta/Instagram, Twitter, Google, and Disney. She has been instrumental in building innovative, age-appropriate online experiences and ensuring user safety. Her vast experience includes developing product strategies for digital platforms at Meta, working on online health initiatives at Google, and helping shape the user experience on platforms that connect millions worldwide.Raj GoyleRaj Goyle is a former two-term Kansas state representative, attorney, and co-founder of Bodhala, a legal technology company that revolutionizes the way legal services are sourced and priced. He is the CEO and Founder of Goyle Ventures, a Senior Advisor at Onit, and Co-Chair of the 5BORO Institute. Raj previously held leadership roles at the Shelley & Donald Rubin Foundation and was a Senior Domestic Policy Analyst at the Center for American Progress. He has also served as an adjunct professor at Wichita State University.Robbie DornbushA seasoned political strategist and communications expert, Robbie Dornbush is currently Chief of Staff at Accountable Tech. With a background that includes high-impact issue advocacy campaigns and a role as Chief of Staff and Special Assistant to the Press Secretary at the White House, Robbie brings extensive political and strategic experience to the Center.Nicki ReisbergHost of the "Scrolling 2 Death" podcast, Nicki Reisberg advocates for meaningful social media reform and safer digital spaces. She engages with experts and everyday users to explore the future of ethical media and is committed to fostering healthier digital communities.Karen WatsonKaren Watson is an experienced business leader specializing in management consulting, strategic communications, and executive leadership. She served as Managing Director/SVP at Nielsen Government and Public Sector, where she launched a subsidiary and led global communications. Previously, she held leadership roles at EchoStar and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).Jeremy HeimansJeremy Heimans is the co-founder and CEO of Purpose, an organization that builds and supports movements for social change. He has advised global companies, nonprofits, and advocacy groups on strategies for mobilization and leadership. As a recognized thought leader, Jeremy is also the co-author of the bestselling book "New Power," which explores how power dynamics are shifting in the digital age.Luke DragoLuke is a senior advisor to Encode Justice, the world's largest youth movement for safe, beneficial AI. He is a co-author of Encode Justice's AI 2030, a globally scoped platform for AI policy action endorsed by world leaders, AI safety and ethics experts, academics, and organizations representing over 13,000 young people. He sits on the leadership team and the AI advisory board at Encode Justice. He is also the AI Governance Specialist at BlueDot Impact, where he designs and implements industry-leading courses on AI governance.Clay EichnerClay Eichner is a highly accomplished media executive with a 20-year track record of building and reinventing teams, processes, and roles. He has played a key role in crafting enterprise-wide digital strategies, facilitating complex programmatic deal structures, and establishing brand safety governance. With expertise in designing data-driven paid media plans across all channels, Clay is passionate about increasing transparency and accountability in the digital marketing ecosystem, particularly in programmatic and social platforms.About Sustainable Media Center:The Sustainable Media Center is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering responsible media and technology practices. Through research, advocacy, and collaboration, the Center empowers individuals and communities to demand a media landscape that prioritizes integrity, inclusivity, and sustainability.For more information, please contact:Info@SustainableMedia.Center

