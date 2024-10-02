Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Hosts Company-Wide Team Building Event at Angel Stadium Employees

Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI), hosted a company-wide team-building event at Angel Stadium (autism therapy in Los Angeles).

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autism Behavior Services , Inc. (ABSI), a national provider of behavioral services for individuals with autism, hosted a company-wide team-building event at Angel Stadium ( autism therapy in los Angeles ).Team members and their families from southland offices came together on September 15th to enjoy the Angels taking on the Houston Astros in an excellent game.The event aimed to foster stronger connections among team members and provide an afternoon of fun for ABSI’s hard working team. "At Autism Behavior Services, we believe in the importance of teamwork, community, and family," stated President, Andrew Patterson. "This event was a chance for our team to bond and recharge while enjoying America's favorite pastime.This event was part of ABSI's ongoing commitment to creating a supportive and engaging work environment where team members and their families could feel valued and appreciated. ABSI is grateful to Angel's leadership for supporting this team building event by giving hats, bubbleheads, and Angels bags to our team members and their families.On top of that the communal event also took place on Roberto Clemente Day. Roberto Clemente Day was established by Major League Baseball to honor the legacy of the Hall of Famer who died in a plane crash on New Year's Eve 1972 while attempting to deliver supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.In his honor, Mike Trout earned the Roberto Clemente Award for the Angels at the game. He was recognized for community involvement and positive contributions, both on and off the field.About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.Autism Behavior Services, Inc. provides high-quality applied behavior analysis (ABA) services to children and adults with autism globally. With a mission to improve the lives of all neurodiverse individuals, ABSI offers individualized treatment plans, caregiver training, and support services tailored to meet the unique needs of every client.For more information on Autism Behavior Services, Inc. and the services we provide, please contact:Cindy VartyIntake CoordinatorAutism Behavior Services, Inc.1- 855-581-0100 Ext. 206cvarty@autismbehaviorservices.com

