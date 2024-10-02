NIKSUN Once Again Reaches Out to NJ Manufacturers to Improve Cybersecurity Posture

Only by investing in a time-tested cybersecurity platform can manufacturers ensure the uninterrupted continuity of their business in this era of rampant cybercrime.” — Nik Pruthi, President, NIKSUN Inc.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report that was published via the New Jersey Business and Industry Association (NJBIA), ransomware attacks on manufacturing and production organizations are on the rise with a 19% increase in the number of companies reporting such incidents over the past year. Unfortunately, 62% of manufacturing organizations paid ransoms to get their data back. In 2024, manufacturing organizations reported a mean cost of $1.67 million to recover from these breaches, an increase from the $1.08 million reported in 2023.

The malaise of cyberattacks is spreading rapidly across the manufacturing sector worldwide. Many of these manufacturers had some form of cybersecurity in place, yet they remained vulnerable. Keeping the predicament of manufacturers in mind, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) released the five-part Cybersecurity Framework, which has become the standard for cybersecurity in the manufacturing industry. NIST’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership’s (MEP) self-assessment tool is based on the Framework and follows its five categories: Identify, Detect, Protect, Respond, and recover.

Foreseeing this trend, NIKSUN Inc., a company based in Princeton, New Jersey, has been pioneering innovations in the field of cybersecurity since 1997. Over the years, NIKSUN’s cutting-edge technology has been securing important installations like the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Department of State (DoS), providing critical protection for crucial national infrastructure. NIKSUN’s new platform satisfies the new NIST 800-171 and CMMC 2.0 requirements that the U.S. government has put in place to better protect American manufacturers. Due to the complexity of these regulations, however, many manufacturers have been struggling to come into compliance with these guidelines, particularly in an affordable manner. With the advent of NIKSUN’s new all-in-one, easy-to-setup solution, manufacturers both in New Jersey and across the country have been able to meet and exceed these requirements in minutes and without breaking the bank. Over the last year, NIKSUN has been hard at work to make this iron-clad technology available to small and medium-sized businesses around the world. As part of that effort, NIKSUN will once again be showcasing its revolutionary technology to New Jersey manufacturers in Booth #1038 at the “Manufacturing Day” event being hosted by the New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP). The conference is taking place at The Event Center, iPlay America, 104 Schank Road, Freehold, NJ 07728 from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM EST on Friday, October 04, 2024.

NIKSUN’s President & CFO, Nik Pruthi, will be speaking at the conference at 10:30 AM EST in a panel entitled “Automation & Technology Implementation.” Regarding the event, Nik stated, “The manufacturing sector has become one of the most targeted industries for cyberattacks. Organizations have long considered cybersecurity a cost-driver rather than an existential investment. Only by investing in a time-tested cybersecurity platform can manufacturers ensure the uninterrupted continuity of their business in this era of rampant cybercrime.”

He continued, “That is why events like the NJMEP’s Manufacturing Day are so important. They get New Jersey manufacturers acquainted with the best the world of cyber security has to offer.”

Unlike other products in the market that offer piecemeal fixes, NIKSUN’s robust all-in-one platform brings a holistic solution to the problems plaguing networks today. It instantly offers cybersecurity, network monitoring, and compliance within minutes of being set up, and the whole organization’s entire infrastructure can be critically monitored from one single place. The platform’s innovative technology also gives users multiple user-friendly and customizable dashboards, along with real-time alerts for every incident, empowering organizations to take back the protection of their digital assets. NIKSUN is excited to share this comprehensive platform at Manufacturing Day to meet the cybersecurity, network monitoring, app analytics, and compliance needs of organizations worldwide.

About NIKSUN, Inc.:

NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in making the Unknown Known. The company develops a highly scalable array of real time and forensics-based cybersecurity, compliance, availability, network performance management, and application performance management solutions for government and intelligence agencies, service providers, financial services companies, and businesses such as retailers and manufacturers. NIKSUN's award-winning appliances deliver unprecedented flexibility and packet capture power. The company's patented real-time analysis and recording technology is the industry's most comprehensive solution for secure and reliable network infrastructure and services. NIKSUN, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, has sales offices and distributors throughout the US, Europe, the Mid East, and Asia-Pacific.

NIKSUN, NetDetector, NetDetectorLive, NetVCR, NetOmni, Supreme Eagle and other NIKSUN marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NIKSUN, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, including a complete list of NIKSUN marks, visit NIKSUN's website at www.niksun.com.

About NJMEP:

NJMEP is a private, not-for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey’s manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $7.6 billion in value.

National Manufacturing Day has always been an important way for NJMEP to spread the word about the benefits that manufacturing provides to our Garden State. As a proud supporter of Manufacturing Day, NJMEP is excited to drive awareness of manufacturing, the career opportunities that are available, and the advanced technologies that are driving the industry.

NJMEP celebrates New Jersey manufacturers who develop and manufacture products and unlock new technologies that grow our economy. National Manufacturing Day aims to empower manufacturers, change public perception about the industry, highlight its economic impact, and introduce more people to available career opportunities.

Read more: https://www.njmep.org/events/manufacturing-day/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.