Natural Resource Commission to meet Oct. 10 in Des Moines

Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will meet at 9:30 a.m., Oct. 10, in the Lake Darling Conference Room, 6200 Park Ave., in Des Moines.

Commissioners and DNR staff will be attending an optional tour of Ledges State Park, meeting at the Carl Fritz Henning Shelter, 1538 Oriole Road, for a 1 p.m. departure. Members of the public wishing to attend the tour should register with Alicia Plathe no later than 4 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7, by emailing alicia.plathe@dnr.iowa.gov. The meeting and tour are open to the public.

The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco- mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Marcus Branstad, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen, Tammi Kircher, KR Buck, and Laura Kudej. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Oct. 10 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Donations *Subrecipient Grant Agreement with Pier Pressure Marine IA Inc *Public Land Management Projects

Approval of the Minutes

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

Blood Run National Historic Landmark Update-Council of the Oneota Archival and Research Center (OARC)

*Donations

2025 NRC Meeting Dates and Tours

*Subrecipient Grant Agreement with Pier Pressure Marine IA Inc

Small Construction Project-Jetty Repair at Lake Darling State Park

Large Construction projects Volga River State Recreation Area Lake Keomah State Park, Lake Restoration Project Little Storm Lake, Pump Improvements Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area, Pavement Preservation Hawthorn Wildlife Management Area, Pavement Preservation

*Public Land Management Projects Chapter 17 Lease Renewal- SCF Fleeting, LLC. – Scott County Management Agreement - Crelling Wildlife Refuge – Dallas County Conservation Board Land Management Project- Easement for Public Highway– Clayton County Contract-Sunderman Farm Management Company- Brushy Creek SRA

Public Land Acquisition Projects Otter Creek WMA, Tama County-Frances Ford Meadow LLC Sweet Marsh WMA, Bremer County-Gene Peters

Contract with Bolton and Menk-Shoreline Stabilization, Dickinson County

Contract with HDR, Inc.-Rathbun Hatchery Pond Liner Consultant

General Discussion

Next meeting, Nov. 14, in Des Moines.

For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc