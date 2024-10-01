October is National Pizza Month! Get ready to celebrate at Sbarro!

Get ready to celebrate! October is National Pizza Month, and Sbarro has some amazing deals!

Get ready to celebrate! October is National Pizza Month, and Sbarro has some amazing deals full of cheesy goodness that you everyone can enjoy!” — Sbarro

OH, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- $14 Cheese or Pepperoni XL 17” Pizzas for all Reward Members

WHO: Sbarro

WHAT: Celebrate National Pizza Month with Sbarro!

Sbarro Rewards members get exclusive access to $14 17" XL NY Cheese or Pepperoni pizzas—perfect for any pizza lover. No limit on ordering and available every day this month* Signing up is easy by visiting Sbarro.com!

UberEATS customers can enjoy an exclusive buy-one-get-one-free deal on 17" XL NY Cheese or Pepperoni pizzas delivered right to your door.

Plus, Friday Night Is Still Pizza Night

Every Friday, join Sbarro for Friday Night Pizza Night—use code FRIDAY to score a $14 17" XL NY Cheese or Pepperoni pizza, available online at Sbarro.com or in the app for a limited time.*

Make this National Pizza Month one to remember at Sbarro!

*Select locations only

WHEN: For the entire month of October!

WHERE: Select participating locations.

WHY: Cause everyone deserves more pizza in their life! Especially when it’s an XL NY Slice

About Sbarro

Sbarro is the global leader in the impulse pizza category, offering our Original New York Style Pizza, handmade every day, with freshly prepared and hand-stretched dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, and San Marzano-style tomatoes in a variety of venues including malls, casinos, airports, universities, convenience stores and travel plazas. Sbarro is proud to be certified by Great Place to Work® and was named by QSR as a “Top 25 Brands to Work For.” To order online, to find a location near you, or for franchising opportunities, visit Sbarro.com. Get social with us on Facebook and TikTok (@Sbarro) and Instagram (@SbarroOfficial)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.