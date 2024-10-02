Retail Brands Protect Customer Data with Block-X™ Label from NovaVision

Easy application of a Block-X label to ensure customer safety and package sustainability

Block-X™ Adds a Layer of Security while Increasing Brands' Sustainability

At NovaVision, we are dedicated to developing solutions that enhance security and contribute to environmental sustainability. Our new Block-X™ labels are a testament to this commitment...” — Steve Wirrig, CEO

BOWLING GREEN, OH, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NovaVision, a leading manufacturer of security and high-durability labels and seals, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product: the Block-X™ label, an innovative cover-up label designed to promote environmental sustainability, reduce costs, and ensure customer information security.

According to the Identity Theft Resource Center, occurrences of identity theft increased 490 percent in the first half of 2024 versus the prior year. One method for thieves to acquire personally identifiable information (PII) is via shipping labels. Labels on discarded or returned packages may reveal an individual’s name, address, and other sensitive information.

Most leading identity theft experts advise consumers to remove and shred shipping labels before discarding packages. But what about package returns? Large e-commerce platforms process millions of returned items in their original OEM package with PII attached via the shipping label. Brands must act in the best interest of their customers by helping protect their PII. This means removing shipping labels prior to resale or other disposition of the returned item, requiring inconvenient additional steps and time in the return process.

NovaVision developed the Block-X™ label to help brands protect their customers’ PII. The Block-X™ label is a premium cover-up label that completely obscures the original shipping label. Applied over the shipping label on discarded boxes or returned packages, the label allows the boxes and products to be reused or resold, while securely masking previous shipping information.

Steve Wirrig, CEO of NovaVision, commented on the new product: "At NovaVision, we are dedicated to developing solutions that not only enhance security but also contribute to environmental sustainability. Our new Block-X™ labels are a testament to this commitment, offering an effective way to protect customer information while promoting the reuse of packaging materials."

The demand for these innovative labels has been remarkable, leading NovaVision to increase its production capabilities to meet this growing need. Millions of these labels have already been produced, leading to many benefits:

• Sustainability Goals: Reuse of packaging prevents countless boxes from entering the waste stream

• Cost Savings: Block-X™ allows safe reuse of packaging, preventing re-packaging of products and prevents damage to original OEM packaging during the attempted removal of the original shipping label, allowing more items to be resold instead of liquidated or scrapped

• Tamper-Evidence: Security properties and durable adhesive make them ideal for ensuring authenticity

• Enhanced Security: Customer information is protected from exposure to criminals

Traditional cover-up labels are nothing more than a heavy sticker with strong adhesive. They often can be removed with assistance of heat application, such has a hair dryer or heat gun. Block-X™ features a unique adhesive that leaves a heavy residue when removed, ensuring that any attempt to remove or tamper with the label results in continued masking of the underlying information, thus protecting customer PII.

NovaVision aims to protect brands through end-to-end durability, security, and authenticity solutions. As a premium block-out label, Block-X™ supports that mission. By offering durable and secure solutions, NovaVision continues to set the standard for industry excellence.

For more information about NovaVision and their innovative security solutions, please visit www.novavisioninc.com.

Block-X™ Label Application Demonstration

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.