Men's Health Network Launches an In-Depth & Innovative Qualitative Research Initiative on Men's Menopause Perspective

Menopause is a significant life stage, but it also impacts the male partner. Understanding how men experience this transition supports developing empathy.

This research represents a shift from simply asking 'what' men know about menopause to understanding 'how' they experience and navigate this transition alongside their partners,” — Ronald Henry, President

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Men's Health Network (MHN), the leading national nonprofit organization committed to improving the health and well-being of men and boys, today announced the launch of an innovative qualitative research initiative to explore men's knowledge, attitudes, and experiences related to their partners' menopausal transition.This in-depth research project , set to begin in October, aims to provide a more nuanced understanding of how men perceive and navigate the complexities of menopause within their relationships. With an estimated 2 million women in the U.S. reaching menopause each year, and the global population of menopausal and postmenopausal women is projected to increase to 1.2 billion by 2030, gaining deeper insights into men's perspectives on this universal female experience is crucial."Healthy family life is an important contributor to men's health as well as to the health of women," says Ronald Henry, President of Men's Health Network. "This qualitative research project will allow us to explore the depth and breadth of men's understanding and responses to menopause in ways that go beyond what traditional surveys can capture."Research Design and ObjectivesThe qualitative research project will involve in-depth, semi-structured interviews with a diverse sample of men aged 40-65 who have partners experiencing menopausal symptoms. Each interview will cover a range of topics such as personal experiences and emotional responses to a partner's menopausal transition and the impact on relationship dynamics and communication, as well as coping strategies and support mechanisms, etc."By employing qualitative research methods, we can delve into the 'why' and 'how' behind men's attitudes and behaviors," added Henry. "This approach allows us to uncover rich, detailed narratives that can inform more effective educational and support strategies for men and their partners during this significant life transition."Importance for Men's Education and SupportThe research project's findings will be crucial in developing targeted educational resources and support strategies for men. By gaining a deeper understanding of men's experiences with menopause, MHN aims to:• Identify barriers to open communication about menopause within relationships.• Uncover unmet information needs and preferred learning methods for men.• Explore the interplay between cultural attitudes, personal experiences, and support behaviors.• Inform the development of more effective, empathy-based educational interventions.• Identify opportunities for men to play a more supportive role in their partners' health decisions."This research represents a shift from simply asking 'what' men know about menopause to understanding 'how' they experience and navigate this transition alongside their partners," Henry explained. "These insights will be invaluable in creating more effective, tailored support systems for both men and women during menopause."Sponsorship from AstellasThis research initiative is made possible through support from Astellas. This research supports MHN's mission to raise awareness about men's health issues and their impact within broader family and community health contexts.Looking AheadThe research findings, expected to be released in early 2025, will inform MHN's future educational programs and advocacy efforts. By improving men's understanding of menopause and their role in supporting their partners, MHN aims to contribute to better health outcomes and stronger relationships for both men and women.Men's Health Network encourages eligible men to participate in this groundbreaking research initiative and contribute to the development of educational resources that will benefit families across the nation. More information about participation will be made available directly on the Men's Health Network website, as well as via social media accounts.For more information about Men's Health Network and this research initiative, please visit www.menshealthnetwork.org or MenopauseResearch.net.###About Men's Health NetworkMen's Health Network (MHN) is a national non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health awareness and disease prevention messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation.Please contact the Director of Communications for commentary, questions, or further coverage.

