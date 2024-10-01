Mayor Muriel Bowser and OCTFME to Host the 39th Annual Mayor's Arts Awards
(Washington, DC) – On Monday, September 30 at 6 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment (OCTFME), and the Creative Affairs Office (CAO) will host the 39th Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards, honoring the District’s vibrant arts, humanities and creative communities.
This year’s event, hosted by multi-Grammy-nominated recording artist Raheem DeVaughn, promises a night filled with captivating performances, surprise guests and a celebration of DC’s unmatched creative culture.
Produced by the award-winning OCTFME and CAO, the Mayor’s Arts Awards is the District’s highest recognition of excellence in the arts. Local artists, arts educators, nonprofit organizations, creative industries and patrons of the arts will be honored across all eight wards. The 2024 theme, “Homecoming: Celebrating DC’s Creative Spirit,” reflects the resilience, innovation and fearless creativity that defines Washington, DC’s rich artistic heritage.
Join us for a night that honors those who make Washington, DC, the artistic heartbeat of the nation and the capital of cool, culture and creativity.
This event is free and open to the public.
When:
Monday, September 30 at 6 pm.
Who:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
LaToya Foster, OCTFME Director
Raheem DeVaughn, Host
Sunni And The City, Co-Host
EU featuring Sugar Bear, Performance
Riley Knoxx, Performance
Eastern High School Marching Band, Performance
Crank Caviar, Performance
DCBX Live Dancers, Performance
Where:
Lincoln Theatre
1215 U Street, NW
*Closest Metro Station: U Street/Cardozo Metro Station*
*Closest Bikeshare Station: 13th & U Streets, NW*
Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].
OCTFME will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.
