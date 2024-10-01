Submit Release
Mayor Bowser and Chairman Mendelson to Provide Situational Update on Affordable Housing

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, September 30 at 11 am., Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chairman Phil Mendelson will provide a situational update on affordable housing. The Mayor and Chairman will be joined by Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert to provide an overview of the challenges facing the District’s affordable housing system and discuss legislative changes to stabilize and preserve the District’s affordable housing investments.

When:   
Monday, September 30 at 11 am.

 

Who:  

Mayor Muriel Bowser  
Chairman Phil Mendelson 
Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development
Kevin Donahue, City Administrator

 

Where:
John A. Wilson Building  
Mayor’s Press Briefing Room (G-9)
1350 Pennsylvania Avenue NW 
*Closest Metro Station: Federal Triangle Metro* 
*Closest Bikeshare: 14th & D Street NW/ John A. Wilson Building * 

 

