Mayor Bowser and Chairman Mendelson to Provide Situational Update on Affordable Housing

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, September 30 at 11 am., Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chairman Phil Mendelson will provide a situational update on affordable housing. The Mayor and Chairman will be joined by Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert to provide an overview of the challenges facing the District’s affordable housing system and discuss legislative changes to stabilize and preserve the District’s affordable housing investments. ⁠When:

Monday, September 30 at 11 am. Who: Mayor Muriel Bowser

Chairman Phil Mendelson

Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Kevin Donahue, City Administrator Where:

John A. Wilson Building

Mayor’s Press Briefing Room (G-9)

1350 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

*Closest Metro Station: Federal Triangle Metro*

*Closest Bikeshare: 14th & D Street NW/ John A. Wilson Building * Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected]. The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’sFacebook or X. Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

